Why the hell, the EFF, must these evil crooks in congress take US tax-payer money to give to Taiwan, Israel, Ukraine? Why can't these nations use their own money? This is a corrupt slush kickback
scheme; these nations have money, these are 1st world nations, Ukraine's pump-wearing TRANNY leader has already stolen enough of our tax-payer money...why more? Johnson? Traitor?
they say don't judge a book by its cover, but the moment I saw Johnson, I knew he was a snake
Donald Trump FULLY supported Mike Johnson regarding this ridiculous passing of a horrendous bill. There is no end to the stupidity of Trump, either. He's still pro-vaccine and he worked with Johnson to help pass this absurd bill, two nails in his coffin. US is off the rails.