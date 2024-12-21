‘He’s accused drugmakers of masterminding “mass poisoning” of Americans to make them sicker for profit, of spending vast sums of money to control regulatory agencies and media organizations, and of conspiring with federal agencies to undermine alternative treatments for Covid-19. He threatened to “prosecute and jail the perpetrators” of “pharma corruption,” specifically pointing to Pfizer. He claimed President Trump engaged in “legalized bribery” tied to the pharma industry during his first presidency and appointed “pharma shills high in his administration.”’

Pharma not lobbying against RFK Jr. for Trump's HHS secretary | STAT