Will the real Slim 'RFK Jr.' Kennedy Shady please stand up, please stand up? STAT printed this below (and shared by my subscriber AwakeNotWoke) & if this is so, I ask this RFK Jr. to return to us
Do you think the real RFK Jr. will come out to play with us, the REAL one, the one we admire and supported and see good in, the one who we felt and I do feel will do great things? I have hope. You?
‘He’s accused drugmakers of masterminding “mass poisoning” of Americans to make them sicker for profit, of spending vast sums of money to control regulatory agencies and media organizations, and of conspiring with federal agencies to undermine alternative treatments for Covid-19. He threatened to “prosecute and jail the perpetrators” of “pharma corruption,” specifically pointing to Pfizer. He claimed President Trump engaged in “legalized bribery” tied to the pharma industry during his first presidency and appointed “pharma shills high in his administration.”’
Pharma not lobbying against RFK Jr. for Trump's HHS secretary | STAT
Unfortunately the pharmaceutical companies own these picks on Trump cabinet. Not sure if all the hype with RFK or Trump will be the opposite. You know with all these phizer stocks and others. And wondering what is in the current pork bill that was passed by the House. Does it have much of the original tyranny bill. Vaccine mandates etc
I have little hope in the #47 administration. Very little. I sure hope I am wrong, but it's not looking good.