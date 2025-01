By Frank Bergman December 30, 2024

“Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot has undergone emergency surgery after suffering a “massive blood clot” on her brain.

The 39-year-old Irsael-born Hollywood star revealed that she received the emergency surgery while eight months pregnant with her daughter.

Gadot revealed in a Sunday social media post that she “rushed to hospital” in February.

In an emotional post on social media, Gadot detailed the “profound challenges and deep reflections” of her year with a hospital photo from shortly after her baby girl was born.

Gadot, 39, kept her fourth pregnancy with husband Yaron Varsano a secret and announced she gave birth to their daughter in a post shared online in March.

It’s unclear why she kept the brain clot a secret, however.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain,” Gadot wrote.

“For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth.

“In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be.

“It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

She continued, “We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery.

“My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear.

“Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance.

“Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.”

Gadot thanked her team of doctors at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles for “weeks of dedicated care.”

“I made it through and began the road to recovery,” she wrote.

“Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back.”