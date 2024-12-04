‘Hegseth has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a 2017 incident, though he insists that the encounter was entirely consensual. He paid the woman an undisclosed amount following the accusation.

“I like Pete,” continued Graham before arguing that “what we want to do is make sure that we have good order and discipline.”

“Leadership comes at the top. And I want to make sure that every young woman who joins military feels respected,” he added.

In addition to the allegations of criminal sexual misconduct, various salacious reports about Hegseth’s marriages, extramarital activities, and drinking habits have cast doubt over his chances of being confirmed.’

Lindsey Graham: Pete Hegseth Reports Are 'Disturbing'

CNN now piling on: