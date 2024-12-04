Word is Lindsey Graham is turning against Hegseth, Calls Pete Hegseth Reports ‘Very Disturbing,’ Confirmation Will Be ‘Difficult’; word is DeSantis may get the nod; IMO Pete should have a hearing to
defend himself, his name for if this goes south, even his credibility and pedigree for FOX will be shot & what a flame out for someone I like, enjoy listening to & does do good work, spokesperson
‘Hegseth has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a 2017 incident, though he insists that the encounter was entirely consensual. He paid the woman an undisclosed amount following the accusation.
“I like Pete,” continued Graham before arguing that “what we want to do is make sure that we have good order and discipline.”
“Leadership comes at the top. And I want to make sure that every young woman who joins military feels respected,” he added.
In addition to the allegations of criminal sexual misconduct, various salacious reports about Hegseth’s marriages, extramarital activities, and drinking habits have cast doubt over his chances of being confirmed.’
Lindsey Graham: Pete Hegseth Reports Are 'Disturbing'
CNN now piling on:
issue is I think Pete should have his day...I also think if there are bad allegations and true, he is not suitable...but it should be dealt with in confirmation...if recess is used for his will leave a dark stain...he needs a hearing now to clear his name...IMO...if I were him I would want that.
