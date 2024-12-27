Would it not have benefitted the American people to have had more benefits versus risks information on the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA transfection vaccine before it was rolled out? Before it was given
EUA? Would it not have benefitted the American people to have the vaccine makers Pfizer & Moderna etc. conduct the trials to sample size, not stopped early for benefit, used proper patient-important
outcomes, used proper statistical analyses, used proper research methods and not cooked up strategies like immuno-bridging, use proper outcome measures like death, hospitalization and not antibody titers as a measure of benefit, use of large sample sizes, long duration of follow-up, limited and balanced attrition? Why did the FDA not assure this from the vaccine makers in their trials for the American people? Why did FDA not demand this of vaccine makers and send them back to the drawing board? So that what was being approved met the highest most trust-worthy quality of evidence for the American people…
We were failed across COVID.
Everyone saw COVID as a money-making machine and I am sorry, the public turned in desperation to the Freedom Fighter scientists and doctors, but the public was SOL there too as the Freedom Fighter doctors were busy building their brands making money and seeking fame. The public lost and now we are in trouble, for the same demons, the monsters, are moving to TRANSITION all vaccines to mRNA transfection vaccines, all, and are coming at you now with the slogans ‘trust us, this is now ‘new and improved’ ‘we heard you and we have responded’ ‘we made some minor changes’ ‘we adjusted it’ ‘this second generation mRNA will do the trick’…
it is all a bunch of criminal bullshit, they should all be hung. all. all the mRNA technology and mRNA vaccine makers people who were involved with the COVID shots should be taken to the Rose Garden outside the White House, allowed a tribunal hearing and to defend their roles and all they knew and saw, with judges and juries present and the public, and if the judges and juries find them guilty of causing death needlessly and recklessly, engaging in criminal negligence, then they should each be hung until dead.
In the Rose Garden.
For what reason Dr. Alexander? As Moderna’s CEO Bancel said, they based their concoction, (my word) on nothing!
Something China sent them and in 48 hours they were ready to be injected into the Arms of millions worldwide!
Unless something has changed that I’m unaware of, these “Bioweapon Injections” weren’t designed nor intended for any health related issues, instead they were intended to kill, to maim!
True justice! 👍👍👍