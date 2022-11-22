There is evil in this world and it has come down on us the people with this COVID pandemic fraud. 5th generation war, biblical. We need all answers for we need accountability. In full.

Yes, I am saying it, all persons (4-5 billion globally) who took this COVID fraud gene injection are vaccine injured, and you are beginning to recognize it. Something is not right and it will be so always. We told you do not tough it. We told you that the spike protein they induced in you with this fraud shot was not studied properly and we do not know what it is doing, where it is going, and what it will do. Do not take anymore. Never in your healthy child. Never ever. They did wrong here people, and we must get justice and accountability.

We hold medical doctors for pimping and selling for pharma and governments with this fraud shot. What did you corrupted medical doctors get in return?

SOURCE:

Israeli teen dies 15 minutes after the shot

https://rumble.com/v1w0uue-israel-vaxx-injured-or-dead.html

