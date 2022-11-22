Yes, ‘the big Kill off’ is coming & I credit my friend Dr. Hodkinson for coining phrase. #diedsuddenly. Yes, why is ‘died suddenly’ one of the most searched up words in media today? #diedsuddently
hashtag #diedsuddenly; A lot of credit to Emerald Robinson for bravery, none like her. Over the target always; look at excess mortality in Denmark, UK, Germany (above 0%); 5 billion VACCINE injured
There is evil in this world and it has come down on us the people with this COVID pandemic fraud. 5th generation war, biblical. We need all answers for we need accountability. In full.
Yes, I am saying it, all persons (4-5 billion globally) who took this COVID fraud gene injection are vaccine injured, and you are beginning to recognize it. Something is not right and it will be so always. We told you do not tough it. We told you that the spike protein they induced in you with this fraud shot was not studied properly and we do not know what it is doing, where it is going, and what it will do. Do not take anymore. Never in your healthy child. Never ever. They did wrong here people, and we must get justice and accountability.
We hold medical doctors for pimping and selling for pharma and governments with this fraud shot. What did you corrupted medical doctors get in return?
SOURCE:
Israeli teen dies 15 minutes after the shot
https://rumble.com/v1w0uue-israel-vaxx-injured-or-dead.html
It’s impossible to reach the jabbed! My husbands family have been getting these from the beginning and can’t wait to get the next booster. I told him to really push to open their eyes! Impossible! We had an eighty year old cousin pass away and at the wake my husbands brother called him an “extremist right wing conspiracy theorist!” They are staunch ignorant democrats! They bragged that they got the latest booster, the flu shot, the shingles shot and the pneumonia shot! Some at the same time! Okay then! Nothing like a full out assault on your body! I told him now won’t be the time we rejoin them for the holidays! No thanks! It’ been three years! I won’t compromise my health like that! Their kids are jabbed too! The craziest thing is when they got covid in 2020, we took them the supplements to fight covid that we take and they all got better very quickly, but that didn’t matter. So we all just have to realize that there isn’t much we can do for those who won’t open their minds to what is going on.
Why do I see the words "never vaccinate healthy" but the sick are ok? Why is no one taking that stand? Where are the stats on what happens to those with existing damage who take the vaccine vs those who do not. The shots are depop and the world knows it. Yet some patients are still required to take the clot shot in order to get life saving surgery. Why does this go unspoken? Whats the actual covid death toll on those w comorbidities?
At this point all vaccines should be pulled and reevaluated. No trust until that is done.
Paul. Thank you for writing. Please do a piece on this.