You went somewhere, you poked us…you should have never.

Biden, July 8th 2024: “It is time to put Trump in the bull’s eye”.

Never forget it. Who facilitated this, who pushed this. May they all face legal justice. Also, maybe its too raw, maybe another time I will be nice. Right now like millions, I/we are angry for the left and putrid media, the lying duplicitous dangerous media have spent the last 9 to 10 years vilifying Trump, denigrating, smearing, slandering him and family…doing all it could to destroy him, the left and the never-Trumpers, the loon RINOs etc. And you want me to be nice? No, I cannot, will not promise that, not until I see this change on the other side and no bullshit about ‘you be the change’…no…we tried that many times…

Long live MAGA, long live Trump and we will support him to ensure he punishes you all, legally with real Justice, for all you have done in COVID fraud, vaccine fraud, lawfare on him, this assassination attempt for it is you…you can’t fucking go on media day in day out saying he is Hitler and destroyer of democracy etc. and then now after you do your do, want to act nice and ‘can’t we all get along’?

fuck you! fuck you Obama! fuck you big, you and Paul Ryan are two of the greatest enemies to America and with Biden INC. you have placed our nation, our women, girls, at risk to your islamist jihadist brothers, the raping ones, the stabbing ones…the ones you brought here…like I tell the inventors of mRNA technology as they try to change our lives and make money and the vaccine makers, Pfizer and Moderna etc., I say fuck you! and all like you! you will pay the price. Legal Justice always wins…we just need to crystalize…our focus.

Trump shot at rally (assassination attempt), how many times did I write here we were getting talk of the only way Biden INC Kamala & Obama can win is to kill Trump for Biden cannot debate him again &

they will kill Trump's children, they will, the left, democrats will not stop, I told you they must run, Biden INC. has to win to stay out of JAIL, they committed many crimes, long live Trump after

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

JUL 13, 2024

assassination attempt on Trump…we want Trump on deck to clean these beasts out LEGALLY, using proper Justice particulars and processes, no kangaroo…proper, unlike what they do to him…but we need him to take them out LEGALLY and impose deep jail…many must never see freedom again! We use a proper working Justice Department and AG.

Assassination attempt on Trump!

They have tried to bankrupt him, phony charges with filth Bragg, Letitia, Merchan, Jack Smit et al., now shoot him and we have said here repeatedly, they will shoot him and they will not stop…he threatens to end their criminality…their criminal stranglehold on America…

I told you it is not November 5th 2024, no he will win, its Jan 20th 2025, getting him to bible, the left will burn USA down and we must rally to him by the millions and protect, long live the Secret Service, they did well! But as the dust is settling, something stinks. Some things do not add up.

Stay strong Donaldos Magnus Trumpos!!

Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Subscribe

Trump is the only answer, only hope to fuck them all and fix USA…and they know it so must kill him…they will jail his children and kill them thats why he must win to clean them to fuck out…take them all down…wicked beasts….but they forget, many Trumps in the waiting…a 100 million standing army…armed to the fucking teeth….left best hopes we dont get word of their prints on this…there is no jail large enough for how many going there.

I head to the RNC in Wisconsin tomorrow…I will be there in the thick…lots happening I cannot say here…

Warren Sharp on X: "this BBC interview with a guy outside the security perimeter who claims he saw the shooter before he fired is absolutely wild https://t.co/vJpKZTxSAe" / X

MAGA!

Trump is SHOT in the side of the head and left with blood strewn across his face in horrifying assassination attempt | Daily Mail Online