'You got nothing, you got a lot of talk, you got nothing in court, do don't got the book-keeper, you got nothing, you punk'! This is Trump (45) to DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith & Letitia James
Thing is, Capone ended up with clap in prison for he was dirty, difference is these people know 45 is clean, this is a political witch hunt, pure politics, someone taking out their opponent
But, correct, they don’t got a thing…
the left, BIDEN INC., democrats, RINOs, deepstate seeking one thing, and I am not even getting into if I support, you know my position, but it is clear, they seek to bankrupt him, imprison him, or kill him. I wonder when he returns to power, what he will do…the issue for him is if he decides to do nothing, we, the people, will not stand for that. this attack is not really on him, it is us, we the people, on the rule of law. he would HAVE to reconcile that for us.
"this attack is not really on him, it is us, we the people, on the rule of law. he would HAVE to reconcile that for us.." this is why i subscribe to you Paul
"They are really coming after you, I'm just in their way". DJT.