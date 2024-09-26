that too was never ever needed! No mRNA vaccine was ever needed.

I support POTUS Trump as our only option, but the time is now to tell the American people the truth. Call them out by name, those who defrauded and lied to you POTUS Trump, we will support you, tell us what you know now which is that the Malone Bancel et al. mRNA gene vaccine was harmful, did not work and was with OWS, never a success, saved not ONE life! Be brave! I worked for you Sir and stand with you! But it is time! This is your legacy!

Nothing was needed for there was NOTHING! There was NOTHING! ZERO! Nothing was needed for the lie of COVID.

This was a created fraud! That sucked many into.

We the people were fucked, we have been lied to in a monstrous way and these bitches stole 5 trillion $ in wealth and killed innocent healthy people along the way by their created medical response of isolation, denial of antibiotics, DNR orders, the multiple toxic drugs we rammed down the throats of our parents, our elderly, our loved ones, these murderous medical doctors who made big money, putting our loved ones on the COVID death train, the sedatives ketamine, midazolam, diamorphine, lorazepam, fentanyl, propofol…all devised to harm granny, to kill her, comatose her, paralyze her as they killed her…making money…fear, granny panicking in isolation as you refuse to change her as feces and pissed piled up in her bed, maggots eating away, you fuckers, pumping her with deadly kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, and putting the nail in her coffin by intubating her ad putting her on the ventilator that blew holes in her lungs and caused bacterial pneumonia (ventilator associated pneumonia/VAP)…this was the COVID death protocol that so many got rich on as they killed our parents and loved ones, in USA, Canada, UK etc…

Fear, isolation, abuse can kill vulnerable people, elderly people quickly. They enter a death spiral. This is what killed many of our peoples in this fraud COVID. Not no virus.

DIED lonely! miserable deaths, no warmth, no love, no kindness to them, just lockdown lunacy; never ever EVER forget this!

Remember this stack I put out prior of this elderly lady constrained in nursing home, could only see son via zoom, ankle monitor, begging to see her grandchildren…she died!

Click on this link:

Elderly mother crying out, fear in her eyes to see family, locked in during COVID; makes you want to throttle malfeasants who did this to millions, tens of millions & our parents/grand parents DIED (substack.com)

It is the deaths from lockdowns, not needed, school closures where kids killed themselves, the massive mistreatment, the abuse of our vulnerable people taking them out of nursing homes, abusing in hospitals, sending them back, terrorizing them, neglecting them letting maggots eat away at them as they lay in their piss.

I am trying to tell you, nothing was real, Trump OWS was a fraud, they sold that to him, to get him to use it and to topple him…he helped destroy his own re-election by going along…with lockdowns and mRNA vaccine…the Task Force was a fraud, save Atlas, people like Navarro, maybe Giroir. I still need to examine this more.

This was a CREATED pandemic of FEAR, hysteria, madness! Even the term ‘pandemic’ is a lie, a made-up construct. To make never-ending money!

Both the Trump and Biden-Harris administration implemented lockdowns for NO reason. A vaccine for NO reason. Biden et al. mandated something, the Malone Kariko Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine that did not work, was not needed ever, and was deadly!

Using an over-cycled 95% false-positive PCR ‘process’ to detect things already ‘there’…nothing was NOVEL…this was NOT real…there was NO COVID virus…yes, something caused some respiratory symptoms in people and some got very sick and we need to know if this was a poison, toxin etc…something…they pull this fraud using an over-cycled misused PCR process (PCR was never a diagnostic test) can detect anything as POSITIVE if you want it to…will I get attacked for this stack, hell fuck yeah! Do I care? Fuck no!

I have always been standing straight with the truth trying to understand the fraud and now I can say I get it, POTUS Trump, you have shut down the COVID OWS discussion, even silenced Bobby Kennedy Jr. on this (he always spoke out against the harms of OWS, lockdowns, the deadly fraud Malone et al. mRNA vaccine but now is silent on that) and in a way you may be right for I think you recognize it was a fraud so why defend a fraud??? You are the genius. Why stand up and say sorry for a fraud…???You know they fucked you and America POTUS Trump! You know people like Malone and Bancel and Weissman and Azar and Hahn and Moncef and Birx and Fauci et al. are murderous fuckers who were only interested in MONEY and fame and NOBELS and perpetual money, now they are talking about siRNA (small interfering RNA), more deadly RNA to go in and fix their murderous scheme! CRISPR etc. This is a money-making bonanza.

This was the greatest public health disaster in history, comprised of two administrations and 3 deadly components,

1)the lockdown lunacy under Trump administration that was devised by Fauci et al. to damage POTUS Trump and harm his re-election…it did

2)the fraud Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine

3)the continued lockdowns and mandated Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine by Harris and Biden…

All 3 killed and continue to.

All of it was a lie. A complete set of responses based on something that was not real!

