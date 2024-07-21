has not won election; she was appointed VP and now will potentially take over POTUS slot, but unelected; why? she cannot be elected as se is that much unlikeable. JD Vance will make mincemeat of her on the debate stage and she cannot try to racist slant or the woman slant for he brings a wife of color and 3 wonderful bi-racial babies to the table…VP Harris is as dumb as a box of rocks, completely inept, and she was the border Czar and look how well it turned out where thanks to the likes of her, we have 20 million illegals across USA and for millions we do not know names or where they are and many terrorists among them (GOT-AWAYS)…and I argue crazily that they must move her to POTUS slot so that she does not bump up against Vance…it will destroy her name, her career, for the empress will show she has no clothes; if she debates Vance as VP it will be so disastrous that if she is given POTUS slot lets say if Biden wins (and soon after), the public will say no, to give her the POTUS slot and allow Biden to step down (that is the plan) for not even democrats will accept it for it will wipe them out electorally in 2 years in the house and senate…it will be that bad. The public understands the game now and will not accept that. In other words, they will do all they could to ensure she does not debate Vance.

3)Key news items:

‘Eric Molitor, a victim in the alleged FBI plot to kidnap Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer, broke his silence during a Trump rally held at Van Andel Arena.

Speaking with Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Bergquam, Molitor claimed that the FBI orchestrated the entire plot and even duped people into participating.

“The FBI set everything up. They drove people, they paid for everything. They wrote the script,” Molitor said. He alleged that Governor Whitmer herself decided the best time for the operation in collaboration with the FBI and state police.’

‘Secret Service said to have denied requests for more security at Trump events

Top officials repeatedly rejected requests from Trump’s security detail for more manpower and gear at events before attempted assassination, at times citing lack of resources, people familiar with the asks said.’

‘Secret Service officials repeatedly rejected Donald Trump’s request for additional security in the two years before last weekend’s assassination attempt, The Post has learned.

The ex-president, 78, asked for more agents and magnetometers at large public events he attended, as well as extra snipers for outdoor venues, four insiders told The Washington Post, which first reported the damning revelation.

Each request was shot down by senior officials who claimed the agency lacked the resources Trump was asking for, the outlet reported.’

‘Donald Trump on Kamala Harris: “I call her Laffin’ Kamala. You ever watch her laugh? She’s crazy. You can tell a lot by a laugh… She’s nuts”’