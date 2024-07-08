Please look at the 20 items in the agenda and weigh in…what do you think?

Start here (IMO, a good start, not strong enough as it is missing out of the gate, repeal of LIABILITY PROTECTION vaccine makers and health officials and doctors enjoyed in COVID allowing them to commit mass murder, it omits some victim compensation fund from COVID, it omits whistle blower protection for doctors and scientists to come forward to tell us how and why they did the wrongs they did, under whose authorities etc.…in fact it omits COVID entirely…hhhmmm….maybe this is draft?):

1.SEAL THE BORDER, AND STOP THE MIGRANT INVASION

IMO, excellent and border must be sealed for 5 complete years…and must include Northern Canadian border as to any person entering US without citizenship or valid greed cards from North….no other means to cross.

2.CARRY OUT THE LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY

IMO, excellent again, and must go back to Obama’s era, deport all from there, deport the 40 million in US illegally, even anchor children, let them start over…once you prove you have not raped, killed, or a pedophile, with valid papers, you can return…if you did any of the three, even with valid papers, you must never touch US soil again.

3.END INFLATION, AND MAKE AMERICA AFFORDABLE AGAIN

4.MAKE AMERICA THE DOMINANT ENERGY PRODUCER IN THE WORLD, BY FAR!

5.STOP OUTSOURCING, AND TURN THE UNITED STATES INTO A MANUFACTURING SUPERPOWER

6.LARGE TAX CUTS FOR WORKERS, AND NO TAX ON TIPS!

7.DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION, OUR BILL OF RIGHTS, AND OUR FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS, INCLUDING FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF RELIGION, AND THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS

8.PREVENT WORLD WAR THREE, RESTORE PEACE IN EUROPE AND IN THE MIDDLE EAST, AND BUILD A GREAT IRON DOME MISSILE DEFENSE SHIELD OVER OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY -- ALL MADE IN AMERICA

9.END THE WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

10. STOP THE MIGRANT CRIME EPIDEMIC, DEMOLISH THE FOREIGN DRUG CARTELS, CRUSH GANG VIOLENCE, AND LOCK UP VIOLENT OFFENDERS 4

11. REBUILD OUR CITIES, INCLUDING WASHINGTON DC, MAKING THEM SAFE, CLEAN, AND BEAUTIFUL AGAIN.

12. STRENGTHEN AND MODERNIZE OUR MILITARY, MAKING IT, WITHOUT QUESTION, THE STRONGEST AND MOST POWERFUL IN THE WORLD

13. KEEP THE U.S. DOLLAR AS THE WORLD’S RESERVE CURRENCY

14. FIGHT FOR AND PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE WITH NO CUTS, INCLUDING NO CHANGES TO THE RETIREMENT AGE

15. CANCEL THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE AND CUT COSTLY AND BURDENSOME REGULATIONS

16. CUT FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ANY SCHOOL PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY, AND OTHER INAPPROPRIATE RACIAL, SEXUAL, OR POLITICAL CONTENT ON OUR CHILDREN

17. KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS

18. DEPORT PRO-HAMAS RADICALS AND MAKE OUR COLLEGE CAMPUSES SAFE AND PATRIOTIC AGAIN

19. SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, INCLUDING SAME DAY VOTING, VOTER IDENTIFICATION, PAPER BALLOTS, AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP

20. UNITE OUR COUNTRY BY BRINGING IT TO NEW AND RECORD LEVELS OF SUCCESS

End here…

