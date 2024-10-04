on lunch in DC, as you unbutton your pants, you fat overfed greedy corrupted government fucks!

Fuck this Harris and Biden and Obama and Mayorkas government…fuck them! We need Trump, a Trump, somebody like Trump, to fix America for it is spiraling the drain. America is over if Trump is not elected, just for 4 years, we the people will take it from there.

Asheville, NC, people lost everything, black Moutain…lost all, people found dead in trees, and you offer 750 fucking dollars? because your bitch assess spend all of the fucking illegals we DO NOT want here in America! Get them to fuck out!

Every fucking illegal must go, all, man, woman, child. All. Hundreds of billions $ you fuckers gave to them illegals? People who are uneducated, unskilled, can’t speak English and then coming to rape and kill our women and you give them all our fucking tax dollars? It is unconscionable.

Take the billions in the inflation reduction ACT that is sitting there. Use it fast to help NC etc.

You fuckers at FEMA gave all the money to the fucking illegals and now we Americans in NC, Georgia etc. need help, need water, have need, lost everything, and you have no fucking money? I would jail all you fuckers and jail many FEMA people who misspent the money, let us examine this in some tribunal in one to 2 days and if you FEMA bitches stole money and mis-spent, then jail you fuckers.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)