A colleague dinged me to suggest that Harris MANDATING her staff to take COVID vaccines & updating them in order to work in her campaign is where Trump can differentiate reminding the nation he will
never MANDATE these fraud deadly gene injections; it's a way he can step into the breach and remind us how different his approach will be e.g. on any future fraud PCR created fake NON-pandemic
Kamala Harris will MANDATE more fake COVID Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccines, H5N1 fake avian flu pandemic & monkeypox vaccines even if you are NOT gay or bisexual & are heterosexual! Why? Because (substack.com)
So, understand where a POTUS Harris will take us with vaccine mandates etc. and beyond the insane places we have already been taken. Most of you here will not apply to work in the Harris campaign for you are NOT vaccinated with the fraud COVID shot. You were critical thinkers and did not fall for the lies. I checked, the Trump campaign DOES NOT require you to be COVID vaccinated etc.
Dr. Eleftherios Gkioulekas reminded me, see his substack and please consider supporting him, this is a very smart man, has been a full MAGA day one and is a true warrior! Love the guy.
Karmela and her ilk are such hippocrits. It's only a woman's body when she wants an abortion. It's NOT her body when she refuses a poison jab!
Excellent point, because as everyone with brains knows...Comrade Kamala is a placed puppet, here to usher in communism, slavery and death.
The UN tried to bring illegals by buses across our border where they'd torn down the fence and opened the razor wire and were bussing them to the MVD to get driver licenses and voter registration. And guess whose signature was on the permission slip... a UN guy had a permission slip signed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Kamala Harris, Border Czar.
He was told...“We don’t recognize their authority, and you’ve just entered the US illegally and will be coming with us,” the lead Marine informed him. “If those buses don’t turn around, you’ll all be coming with us.”
