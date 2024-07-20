You leftist asshole freaks are so deranged it is very understandable how ordinarily leftist supporters are now running to Trump…this Wagner is matched in stupidity in her writing most of the time only by the likes of Joy Reid and the utter anti-man, anti-Trump venom nonsense spewing from Whoopi…you media people represent some of the most deranged Americans, filthy evil feral animals…Democratic leftist vitriol….Ann Coulter is right to showcase this nutcase Wagner and his psychopathy, and I share here piece…support…if you wish:

Start here:

MSNBC's Alex Wagner Calls JD Vance's Wish to Be Buried in Family Plot an ‘Easter Egg of White Nationalism’ (substack.com)

‘From Mediaite:

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner accused Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance of dropping multiple “Easter eggs of white nationalism.”

Wagner:

“[T]here were some sort of Easter eggs of white nationalism in the speech…he went on a long sort of paragraph at least about this plot in eastern Kentucky, where his 7 or 6 generations of his family are buried, and his hope is that his wife and he are eventually laid to rest there and their kids follow them.”

Wagner specifically complained that JD believes HIS history “should be determinative in the story of the Vance family, is the history of the eastern Kentucky Vances and not the Vances from San Diego, which is where his wife is from and where her Indian parents are from.”

“In America,” Wagner huffed, “it doesn’t always have to be the white male lineage that trumps that, that defines the family history.”

Instead, Wagner demands that the Vance family story be based on Indian patriarchy. Usha’s maiden name (Chilukuri), is, of course, the last name of her father, which is the last name of his father, which was the last name of his father, etc.’