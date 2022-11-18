Alsunaid et al.: "COVID-19 Vaccine Triggered Rejection in Lung Transplant Recipients: A Case Series"; In this series, 3 patients developed new and significant respiratory compromise after their 2nd
vaccine dose consistent with antibody mediated rejection (AMR). To our knowledge, this is the first published case series of vaccine induced rejection in LTR; 3 cases triggered by the COVID-19 vaccine
SOURCE:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1053249822013705
Anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination is recommended by AST, ISHLT, and CDC in all transplant recipients. Lung transplant recipients (LTR) are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms due to higher immunosuppression (IS) and baseline compromised graft function.
Limited antibody response to messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines has been reported in LTR, with the majority mounting a response after the 2nd dose. In this series, 3 patients developed new and significant respiratory compromise after their 2nd vaccine dose consistent with antibody mediated rejection (AMR). To our knowledge, this is the first published case series of vaccine induced rejection in LTR.’
Yet, at the same time, if you are not vaccinated, you cannot get a lung transplant or any transplant. Someone seems to have their head up their as*!
and those who refuse the experimental covid vaccine are denied organ transplants... i wonder if the vax status of the donor organ will make a difference?
If they have a weakened dysfunctional immune system, would we expect them to mount any favorable response to the mRNA jab?
If the jab doesn’t prevent transmission of the virus in healthy people, why would it work in less immune healthy people?
Am I missing something here?
Is my logic off?