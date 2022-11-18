SOURCE:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1053249822013705

Anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination is recommended by AST, ISHLT, and CDC in all transplant recipients. Lung transplant recipients (LTR) are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms due to higher immunosuppression (IS) and baseline compromised graft function.

Limited antibody response to messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines has been reported in LTR, with the majority mounting a response after the 2nd dose. In this series, 3 patients developed new and significant respiratory compromise after their 2nd vaccine dose consistent with antibody mediated rejection (AMR). To our knowledge, this is the first published case series of vaccine induced rejection in LTR.’

