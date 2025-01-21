AwakeNotWoke

‘I think RFK Jr would like to stop the shots. Not that I am saying Trump is a psychopath as RFK Jr has asserted, or that he is as bad as other psychopaths if he is one, but I have worked with psychopaths and they have to be carefully managed. RFK Jr thinks Trump is a psychopath. He has said so, which was dumb. He shouldn't have said it. When that is your assessment, as it is his, it's not wise to show all your cards at once or too early. Sometimes you have to stay silent and play it dumb. He's doing that now. Timing is crucial. RFK Jr has to get confirmed by a bunch of RINOS and then not get fired and replaced by Trump if he upsets Pharma. RFK Jr is being smart now. He's playing the long game. He wants to get rid of the shots but has to sell that to Trump and the American people. 81% of Americans took the shots. "Antivaxxers" are still widely seen as wack jobs. If the shots are stopped too quickly and without perceived justification there will be rioting in the streets. The American people will fight to their last breath to try to preserve access to their beloved shots and boosters. They love shots and boosters more than they love their own mothers’