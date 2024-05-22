We have to watch this. We watch this with any drug, any vaccine. There is so much wrong, harms, death that pharma companies have done to us in the quest for profits and the power drunk health officials and malfeasant governments. We, each of us, must make out own individual risk benefit analysis in any future health decisions we make, our own informed decision-making, what we take, what to put into our bodies, our own decisions of what is best for us. COVID taught this to us.

‘Dr. Bryan Ardis, speaking in front of an international group of lawyers investigating human rights violations related to the Covid-19 pandemic, said that