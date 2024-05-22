Ardis warned us that the severe symptoms of failed EBOLA drug Remdesivir e.g. multi-organ failure, septic shock, acute kidney injury and hypotension mirrored severe COVID; same Pfizer's Paxlovid?
What about Tamiflu? Could the government's mass stockpile of Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and possible release for the fraud fake bird flu (H5N1) NON-pandemic, actually MIRROR avian flu symptoms?
We have to watch this. We watch this with any drug, any vaccine. There is so much wrong, harms, death that pharma companies have done to us in the quest for profits and the power drunk health officials and malfeasant governments. We, each of us, must make out own individual risk benefit analysis in any future health decisions we make, our own informed decision-making, what we take, what to put into our bodies, our own decisions of what is best for us. COVID taught this to us.
‘Dr. Bryan Ardis, speaking in front of an international group of lawyers investigating human rights violations related to the Covid-19 pandemic, said that
"Gilead’s “cohort study” conducted for “compassionate use” on patients with COVID-19 was only 28 days long. It reported that of 61 patients treated with the drug, eight were excluded for missing information, 32 (60%) of 53 remaining patients reported adverse events including increased liver enzymes, diarrhea, rash, and kidney function impairment. Twelve patients (23%) had “serious” adverse events including multiple-organ-dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury, and hypotension (low blood pressure).
“Each of these symptoms – multi-organ failure, septic shock, acute kidney injury and hypotension – are described in medical literature as features of COVID-19 itself.”’
Thankfully those of us who researched & read the wonderful knowledge shared by you and Dr. Artis and all of the other brave drs, we knew enough NOT to take Paxlovid…We knew of Fauci’s hype of the money maker Paxlovid. Just another lie by Faux Fauci… Regis HS should be so proud of their lying alumn. Can’t wait till June 3rd when he answers to Congress.. although we know he will just continue his lies because he has no conscience. He is responsible for the death of many. When will he pay for what he has done?
As someone who received the drug and is now living with the consequences, I know this message must be sent out far and wide. My heart failed - cardiogenic shock, and yet most of my doctors act like they have no idea why my heart failed or that this is all Covid.