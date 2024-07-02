Are there 2 Bidens? Can we be dealing with a masked impersonator? Is it AI? Or an actual double? Can Biden debate Trump really? What is going on? LIONESS of Judah asks a good question, see stack next
If you look at LIONESS video, it clearly is 2 different men speaking...which one is the real Biden? Is the one who soiled himself at the G7 recently the real Biden? If so, that person was in BAD shape
Will democrats cancel the last 2 debates if there is a draw? Saying he is too busy…now we know Biden lost devastatingly so what would the democrats do now? The emperor has no clothes…the world saw…
(100) Some argue that it will NOT be POTUS Joe Biden on the debate stage; said he is non compos mentis (not of sound mind); see this stack I wrote on CIA chief & 'MASKS' & even BUSH was fooled, that the CIA (substack.com)
Evidence of a silicon mask is CLEARLY identifiable in some videos. I have seen 2 different videos where the man scratches his neck where the mask is obviously bothering him and you can clearly see folds, bubbles and crinkles in his false “silicon skin”!!!!!
On camera they could have a masked guy and have AI do the voice over. But in the same room with Trump they have to bring in the real one, which is why he couldn't talk. A masked impostor wouldn't be able to recreate the voice, and I don't think Trump would go along with it.