Could the person we see tonight on stage NOT be POTUS Biden? If he cannot take the stage?

LIONESS of Judah (see below) asks ‘what is going on’, excellent stack…

Masks, can these face masks be so real that many around you wear them today & you do NOT know? Can our leaders have on masks in front of you and you cannot tell? Very sick so need masks? What's real? (substack.com)

I want you to understand something else and it is not wrong to think like this, that POTUS Trump is 78 going to be 79 as he is elected, he is not far off in age from Biden, he can develop health issues due to age etc. soon after re-election...he is not immortal…no one knows how circumstances go and what lies ahead…he may have cognitive decline too…it is life, nothing is wrong with that, we celebrate our elderly as they are the greatest and most precious among us…we all incur that with age and time…and this is why this VP pick is critical as this person can likely be serving out the term of the next POTUS (Biden or Trump) and must be someone competitive enough to go on to win the re-election…this person if Trump side can block up the next 12 years…the current people ok with that?

and…

LIONESS of JUDAH…this stack and video by them is staggering. Leaves us to ask, are there 2 Bidens? Can we be dealing with a masked impersonator? Is it AI? Or an actual double? Can Biden debate Trump really? What is going on? LIONESS of Judah asks a good question. If you look at LIONESS video below, it clearly is 2 different men speaking...which one is the real Biden? Is the one who soiled himself at the G7 recently the real Biden? If so, that person was in BAD shape…

see LIONESS excellent substack:

What exactly is going on here? (substack.com)

