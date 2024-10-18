'As Thomas Sowell said, the problem isn't that Johnny can't read. The problem isn't even that Johnny can't think. The problem is that Johnny doesn't know what thinking is; he confuses it with feeling'
excellent work by Dr. James Hill: "Harmful intent for vaccines: a review"; Could vaccines or their mandates be intentionally designed to harm people? I say YES!!!!! Credit: Miri Anne
Harmful intent for vaccines: a review - by James Hill, MD (substack.com)
‘An October 2024 Substack article entitled Here are The True Intentions Behind Vaccinations! posits reasons vaccines are strongly coerced and mandated in developed nations without full informed consent, placebo-controlled safety testing, or manufacturer liability.
I’m reposting the article below with added commentary.
Harmful intent for vaccines: a review - by James Hill, MD (substack.com)
Discl4
Unjabbed children are healthier: studies
Here are six studies suggesting unvaccinated children are significantly healthier than vaccinated ones:
Ewing GE. What is regressive autism and why does it occur? Is it the consequence of multi-systemic dysfunction affecting the elimination of heavy metals and the ability to regulate neural temperature? N Am J Med Sci. 2009 Jul;1(2):28-47.
“Sudden Infant Death Syndrome has been largely eradicated following withdrawal of pertussis vaccine in Sweden and Japan.”
R Mawson, A., D Ray, B., R Bhuiyan, A., & Jacob, B. (2017). Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12-year old U.S. children. Journal of Translational Science, 3(3).
“While vaccination remained significantly associated with NDD [neurodevelopmental disorders] after controlling for other factors, preterm birth coupled with vaccination was associated with an apparent synergistic increase in the odds of NDD.”
Hooker BS, Miller NZ. Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders. SAGE Open Med. 2020 May 27;8:2050312120925344.
“In this study, which only allowed for the calculation of unadjusted observational associations, higher ORs [odds ratios] were observed within the vaccinated versus unvaccinated group for developmental delays, asthma and ear infections. Further study is necessary to understand the full spectrum of health effects associated with childhood vaccination.”
Goldman GS, Miller NZ (2023) Reaffirming a Positive Correlation Between Number of Vaccine Doses and Infant Mortality Rates: A Response to Critics. Cureus 15(2): e34566.
“A positive correlation between the number of vaccine doses and IMRs [infant mortality rates] is detectable in the most highly developed nations but attenuated in the background noise of nations with heterogeneous socioeconomic variables that contribute to high rates of infant mortality, such as malnutrition, poverty, and substandard health care.”
Correction: Lyons-Weiler J, Thomas P. Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses along the Axis of Vaccination. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020, 17, 8674 (article corrected, then retracted)
“The data indicate that unvaccinated children in the practice are not unhealthier than the vaccinated and indeed the overall results may indicate that the unvaccinated pediatric patients in this practice are healthier overall than the vaccinated.“
Geier et al. A two-phase study evaluating the relationship between Thimerosal-containing vaccine administration and the risk for an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis in the United States. Translational Neurodegeneration 2013, 2:25.
“[T]he present study provides new epidemiological evidence supporting an association between increasing organic-Hg [mercury] exposure from Thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines and the subsequent risk of an ASD diagnosis.“
Harmful intent for vaccines: a review - by James Hill, MD (substack.com)
Here is the article:
Using logic, evidence, and facts, one can reasonably argue that the true intents of vaccinations are:
1. To create chronic health conditions - such as diabetes, food allergies, asthma, thyroid issues, intestinal disease, etc., all of which have skyrocketed in recent years - thereby ensuring customers for life for Big Pharma.
All vaccine package inserts state that their products are capable of causing a wide range of chronic health conditions, and, if you were born after 1990 - the year the vaccine schedule dramatically increased - your chances of having a chronic health condition are 54%.
This generation of intensively vaccinated children is the most chronically ill in history and is not expected to outlive their parents.
The article continues:
Credit: Miri Anne
The “depopulation goals” mentioned in the article might make people mistakenly think “globalists” are trying to “fix” overpopulation by killing people across the world simply to limit pollution and save resources.
“Died Suddenly” movie says jab deaths meant to save planet
·
November 23, 2022
In reality,
The depopulation isn’t global: invasions and injections target Europeans and Americans
·
Mar 2
Covid injections are mandated for citizens in these countries but not for the millions of illegals who are brought across borders.
Deagel.com predicts up to 80% of population culled by 2025 in countries where Europeans live
·
December 6, 2021
If our masters wanted to depopulate all ethnic groups equally to “save the air and trees,” why wouldn’t they
Is infertility after Covid shots directed at Europeans and Americans?
·
February 14, 2023
Infertility surging after Covid shots: analysts
·
February 3, 2023
___
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sowell is a giant. I have tried to meet him in person but seems he is living a reclusive life...he has earned it but what a giant.
Read the comment I just made on your Stack from an hour ago. Yes, intentional harm and death, intentionally fucking with our DNA, rationalized by their godless global views and agenda.
This Sage Hana person - what the F is going on with them? Stirring the pot of anger and racism, in the guise of truth-telling, and with a false sense of intellectual superiority. A person like that is not seeking the truth, they are involved in something else, and a selfish pursuit at that.
I am no longer reading their multiple stacks each day, but I am filing them in a folder.