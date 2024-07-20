As we mourn Corey Comperatore, killed at attempted assassination of POTUS Trump, let's not forget 2 other people badly wounded David Dutch of New Kensington, PA & James Copenhaver, 74 of Moon Township
David Dutch, 57 of New Kensington, PA, and James Copenhaver, 74 of Moon Township, PA, have serious injuries following the shooting by Thomas Matthew Crooks at the Trump rally on July 13, 2024
‘A Father’s Last Act: Shielding His Family From Gunshots
Relatives and friends described Corey Comperatore, who was fatally shot at a Trump rally, as a devoted father who served as a volunteer firefighter and loved to fish.’
Corey Comperatore, 50, was a family man who loved to fish. He worked at a plastics manufacturing company, volunteered as a firefighter and went to church.
An “avid supporter” of Donald J. Trump, as Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania put it, Mr. Comperatore attended the former president’s campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday with his family, alongside thousands of fellow fans who gathered on a sweltering evening.
