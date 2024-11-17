This is our battle, to keep POTUS Trump focused on stopping mRNA technology and vaccine. We have to keep up this fight. I support POTUS Trump but mRNA technology and vaccine will damage our futures.

Sasha Latypova and Dr. Jane Ruby askes very important questions.

Excellent interview with Jane Ruby and Sasha Latypova…incidentally both women were smeared and attacked by Robert Malone in media as he usually does, IMO he is a misogynist woman hater…from all I have heard.

Sasha’s reply to Malone in media: