'At the time I (Sasha Latypova) had zero social media presence, and I owe her (Dr. Jane Ruby) gratitude for this. She called out Dr. Malone as a bullshit artist approximately a full year before I
came to the same conclusion.'; BOOM! This is why I love Sasha, she calls con artists like Malone out, fraud he is & he can sue me anytime; Malone is not good, evil; excellent discussion Jane & Sasha
Will Trump Admin remove mRNA Bioweapons from the market?
This is our battle, to keep POTUS Trump focused on stopping mRNA technology and vaccine. We have to keep up this fight. I support POTUS Trump but mRNA technology and vaccine will damage our futures.
Sasha Latypova and Dr. Jane Ruby askes very important questions.
Excellent interview with Jane Ruby and Sasha Latypova…incidentally both women were smeared and attacked by Robert Malone in media as he usually does, IMO he is a misogynist woman hater…from all I have heard.
Sasha’s reply to Malone in media:
