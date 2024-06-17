AwakeNotWoke (subscriber) shared this that is a major case of the Gilgo Beach murderer Rex Heuermann; he must be put to death fast, we need DEXTER for him; this is a beast, feral animal
I do not think we were focused on this case and seems like the Suffolk county police NY dropped the ball...??? police often have lots to deal with, thank God they have him NOW; deserves hell death
Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann charged in two more murders after twisted 'planning document' uncovered (nypost.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.