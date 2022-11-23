Why are children being sexualized and basically companies like Balenciaga can engage in open child porn? Where is the protection for our children? Why is it that the rich and famous always can be linked to child porn? Word is that the biggest highest level pedophilia perps are in government, potentially in congress and senate, high level positions in society and they use their positions of power to stay hidden and ‘get off’. That is the word on the street. Have you heard such?

God help us if this is true. We have to do more to safeguard our children, from the putrid groomers in schools, all over. The sordid teachers with their woke bullshit transgender bullshit. I learnt today transgendering kids as young as 2 years old (TC today)? What madness is that? Which sane nation allows this filth?

We have to pray and pray hard for our children and heighten our watch for the wolf is at the door, lurking for them. They need us as parents to stand up and protect them, I will, we must, you have to stand up and firm.

CEO Cédric Charbit plus with Eric Adams, mayor of NY.

Dear Readers,

I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.

First, The Wellness Company.

I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.