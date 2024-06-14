Johnson talks a good talk but is yet to deliver ANYTHING…

We wait.

I agree with this article in The National Pulse…well written and these bitches in congress, and senate, sat back and stroked each other as Trump was abused with lawfare and his rights shredded etc. by crooked judges and DAs and AGs etc., these bitches in congress, the whole lot of them more interested in how to fatten their pockets, enrich, crooked bogus contracts, pork, theft IMO, these people in congress and senate both sides are nothing more than high-crime bandits, a cabal of kleptocrats…thieves, and the common petty $5 thief I regard more than these beasts…a few are ok…yes, some are good people, the rest belong in hell with Hunter. especially the RINOs.

More Meaningless, Symbolic Gestures from Mike Johnson. (thenationalpulse.com)

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and his leadership team are whipping Republican members ahead of a potential vote on legislation that would allow sitting or former presidents to have state-level charges against them moved to federal court. The legislation is a direct response to the guilty verdict against former President Donald J. Trump—for falsifying business records—issued by a Manhattan jury at the end of May.

While on substance, the legislation actually makes sense and would be a sound reform to the American judicial system, and how it treats sitting and current presidents, in the hands of House Republicans, it is more a futile exercise in political messaging. The fact that Speaker Johnson is even having to whip the Republican conference on the matter doesn’t bode well for the legislation’s chances of passage. Even if the slim Republican House majority is able to stop its infighting long enough to adopt the measure, it will die a lonely death in the U.S. Senate, where the Democrat majority almost assuredly will not consider it.

Speaker Johnson isn’t entirely to blame for this futile exercise, however. Johnson is under pressure from some House Freedom Caucus members and other conservatives to take up the measure. This pressure is likely as much motivated by loyalty to former President Trump as it is by hoping to placate angry MAGA voters at home—outraged by Congress’s inaction.

The court venue measure is part of a three-bill package Johnson announced earlier this week. The package included cutting funding to the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ)’s special counsel prosecutions of former President Trump and increasing DOJ oversight.

In early May, The National Pulse reported that House Republicans were more concerned with sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israel than they were with lawfare against Trump.

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewsiton, New York

14092