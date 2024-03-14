Why not just say NO and why use Guantanamo? if the law is if they get to the US shore, then change the eff in law…shut it down…no one to get in now…not for 10 years…use the many ships we have in the NAVY sitting idle, place them in the Caribbean, stop any one headed to US shore and send them back…

and all the 40 million illegals who came in during the last 30 years, especially the 10 million under Biden, Trump must deport them first hour as POTUS…even children born in US…they will need to go to a US consulate and show their passport etc. or citizenship, and if legal and authentic (not like Obama’s birth certificate), and if they did not rape anyone while in US illegally, did not murder, are not pedophiles, then they MUST be allowed back in.