‘In the immediate wake of Joe Biden's departure from the presidential race, liberal commentators began effusively praising the president for his decency, humility, and willingness to sacrifice his political career for the good of the country. Ezra Klein called him an "actual hero" who had demonstrated what real moral character looks like. Historian Jon Meacham, a personal friend of Biden, compared him to George Washington and said that he had "taught us a landmark lesson in patriotism, humility and wisdom." Frank Bruni called Biden's action "utterly extraordinary." Economist Alex Tabarrok called Biden an "American Cincinnatus." The statements of Democratic politicians were similarly overflowing with tributes to Biden's selflessness.

But Joe Biden doesn't deserve any of this praise. There was nothing noble or principled in his choice to step aside. Biden is simply a politician who lost the support of crucial power players, and recognized that it would be impossible as a practical matter to continue his campaign. Decency, a love of America, heroism, etc. do not enter into the story. And when we misrepresent Joe Biden, praising the moral wisdom of a decision that had nothing to do with morality, we not only insult real heroes, but we reduce our ability to understand political reality.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A July poll found that 1 in 5 Democrats think Biden is one of the "worst" presidents... More MARIO TAMA/GETTY

Let's be clear what happened here: At the first presidential debate, it became obvious that Joe Biden and his campaign had been misleading the public about his cognitive state. They kept Biden away from the spotlight, restricting interviews and unscripted events. They knew that if people saw Biden as he was behind closed doors, the public would question his fitness for office. Most people already thought Joe Biden was too old to serve a second term. The debate proved their fears correct, and even strongly pro-Biden commentators realized immediately afterward that his candidacy was no longer viable, because it would be impossible to persuade the public he could serve another four years. The deception about Biden's mental state having been exposed, donors and high-ranking Democrats started pressuring Biden to drop out of the race in order to preserve the party's chances of winning in November.

Biden refused to accept the basic facts of the situation. His campaign put out implausible statements blaming his debate performance on a cold and jet lag. He dug his heels in, denounced the critics as out-of-touch elites, denied poll numbers in full Trumpian fashion, and utterly refused to consider leaving the race.

Eventually, however, Biden lost the support of virtually every prominent Democrat, including Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Barack Obama. George Clooney took to the New York Times op-ed page to plead with Biden to do the right thing. Still, he refused. Feeling isolated, angry, and betrayed, Biden insisted he was being hung out to dry.

Eventually, however, he had no real choice but to leave. Nancy Pelosi told Biden things could be done the easy way or the hard way, and the hard way was about to begin. More Democrats were about to turn on Biden. With donors withholding money, there was simply no way to maintain a viable candidacy. Despite great reluctance, Biden was ultimately forced to accept that his once-mighty power in D.C. had crumbled.

The story here, then, is of a politician who refused to recognize that he should bow out gracefully back when people were gently encouraging him to do so. Instead, he had to be pushed out ungracefully, doggedly clinging to power until he was abandoned even by his closest allies.

This is not a story about a man who did the right thing. It's a story about a man who obstinately did the wrong thing and stuck to it until he created a major crisis.

Biden prevented his party from holding a real primary, reneged on his promise to be a "bridge" to the next generation of Democrats, and concealed his condition in order to try to defraud the American people. In doing so, he may have seriously damaged his party's chances in November. Now, without having gone through an electoral process to try to secure a strong candidate, Democrats see little option but to run the unpopular Kamala Harris and hope for the best.

There is nothing to praise about Joe Biden's departure, which was not so much a choice as a belated recognition of basic political reality. It's strange to see someone who did so much damage be praised as a hero and a statesman. But in American politics, decisions made out of pure self-interest are often presented as benevolence and idealism. It is common in this country to pretend that the raw machinations of the politically powerful are actually some kind of morality play.

Those of us capable of perceiving reality clearly don't need to conspire in this lie. We don't need to thank Joe Biden for his sacrifice. We can just move on, relieved that the embarrassment of his candidacy has finally been brought to a long overdue end.’

Biden Isn't a Hero—He's a Failing Politician Who Saw the Writing on the Wall | Opinion - Newsweek