prior & think of the core meaning:

Can you grasp Biden in 6 months, in one year? Two years? He will be a near vegetable, he cannot walk properly now. He is not of sound mind, NOT, it is clear!

Biden cannot form coherent sentences, he has dementia, senility and I argue elements of Parkinsons with Alzheimer’s.

What we witnessed was very frightening and what we saw on that debate stage and yes, you have to be able to get up at 3 am as POTUS and be able to make a split-second decision on nuclear war…all while you are pushed by Secret Service…and must run deep inside the WH to nuclear safety, to be able to be awake and respond….let us face it, Biden showed us he CANNOT do that!

It is critical you read what I just said. I feel sorry that this is playing out in public (I feel hurt for him) but he is NOT fit to hold the POTUS role and thus is it FLOTUS Jill with Obama? None of these people were elected. He cannot hold the office the next 7 months. He must take an unbiased independent COGNITIVE test now, and with Trump, Trump too must take it to be fair….and even publicly…Biden must take a COGNITIVE test today and any interviews be with no teleprompter, be unscripted and be with an unbiased ‘unfriendly’ interviewer…no Stephanopoulos, that’s bullshit…that is ‘chosen’, that is staged and set up…

not that, we need a proper set of interviews and I argue, Biden must NOT be allowed to remain POTUS for the remaining 7 months. He is not capable.

I believe that dark sick people and people like FLOTUS Jill and Obama have their dark sideways agendas and have been enacting it via Biden, 46. One can even be committed but you are just not capable.

“Really, in so many different areas,” she says, “I tell him what I’m seeing, what I’m hearing—and he gets it. And this is where the magic happens.”

Is FLOTUS Jill actually running America? Is she the REAL POTUS ‘behind the scenes’?

Is FLOTUS Jill running USA with Obama, with Obama being the boss and Jill his conduit to Biden? Are all of them running USA to stay out of jail? Or is it really FLOTUS Jill with Obama on the side? Tinkering on the edges. Biden IMO is not in the picture of running USA. That is clear and done! Biden is in full Non compos mentis, not of sound mental capacity.

IMO, one or both of these people are running USA and I think it may well be FLOTUS Jill! With Obama riding shotgun!

What ‘magic’? FLOTUS Jill was never elected…she is not to make decisions for Biden…is she the POTUS? Has this been the cover up? What was Biden doing at this conference as FLOTUS Jill was speaking? Does FLOTUS Jill look cool and calm and like a butterfly and rainbows person here (next photo)?

Here is FLOTUS Jill below tweeting out she is prepping for G-7…sitting on Air Force one at the POTUS desk with the jacket and seal draped…as far as I know, this is not allowed…what is she reading? based on what she said, is she telling Biden what to do re Israel and HAMAS? Russia-Ukraine? China-Taiwan? Iran-Israel as recall Iran just attacked Israel??? Is she telling him what to do re the borders? Flooding with illegals? The inflation? Is she to be accountable when Trump launches Justice investigations? Who will be? Where does the buck stop?

What does she mean by “I tell him what I’m seeing, what I’m hearing—and he gets it.”…so it is your FLOTUS Jill view that informs Biden? And only then, based on your view and input to him, that he understands the issue? Based on YOUR view? We did not elect her/you FLOTUS Jill…what if FLOTUS Jill is averse to USA and is trying to destroy America, with Obama…? Is Obama feeding her and she then to Joe? Is Obama running USA through FLOTUS Jill? Are all of these players CASHING in on demented Joe’s back, SILENTLY? Hunter is doing all he could to stay out of jail and be subjected to accountability so all he is screaming is “run Joe, run”!

