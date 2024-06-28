That is how you game this out…he is not a healthy 81 year old, and he would be 85 to 86 in 2nd term, he is declining in front of our eyes, he should be relaxed in his retirement house with his family, hopefully attending some courthouses with Garland et al. and all who broke laws…it must be tested out in courts…but lets think rationally, he will deteriorate…look, by the 2nd debate, 2 months from now, Biden will be in worse shape. If they amp him up with drugs, they could stop his heart and kill him on stage, poor soul….so this shit must end…he is done, finished…he is like Mike Tyson, does not know when to stop even for all the money in the world, Tyson could die in the ring. You got to know when it is over, and the fat lady is singing. Do not want to go out on a stretcher. Biden’s team cannot hear the fat lady screaming?

Stop…

If Biden by some miracle wins and beats 45 and it could happen, it will be catastrophic for USA…he can barely move…now…and it showed us clearly other people are running USA who we did not elect…who are they? is it really Obama? is it an unseen dark malevolent hand? It is clear Biden cannot even think coherently. They even gave him the questions, I am told anonymously. It was set for him, all set up, to get through, and he could not. There are even indications Biden was equipped with a mic in the ears. And he could not get over the wall.

Truth is the human body, once it reaches that nice age to tone down, its that time. Cannot be something you are not.

I was happy 45 was so very gracious, CEO, Statesmanlike, and calm and nice and respectful…Biden was not but 45 did not fall for the bait.

Nice.

It is over! I feel sorry for him. Biden. Some said Hilary ran to stay out of jail…why is Biden running? Is there some bigger reason? Biden’s Justice department is in a whole heap of trouble with Trump on tap, yes, I too want vengeance and retribution and justice and pay back…big time…for all who did wrong including in COVID fraud…and vaccine fraud…and lawfare…in all violations of Trump for it was a violation of each of us…we must punish them…legally…and now I fear they will shoot Trump, it’s the only way democrats win in November.

Biden’s dismal performance last night is a canary in the coal mine for 45, ‘get more security’…as far as he Biden falls in front of the nation, your risk 45, of survival, is decreased.

see Drudge:

see these headlines in reports:

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092