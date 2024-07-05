Blood transfusions & COVID mRNA (& DNA viral vector) vaccine: Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA technology & mRNA vaccine devastates US blood supply?
LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY's excellent report "Netherlands: Woman (63) Dies From Blood Clots 5 Days After Blood Transfusion; Emser, 63 died from blood clots in her lungs and legs five days after blood
‘Emser, 63, died from blood clots in her lungs and legs five days after receiving a blood transfusion.
The Other Newspaper wrote that the incident was reported to Sanquin but the blood bank suppressed the report.
When she needed a blood transfusion, she asked the doctors and Sanquin for a transfusion of unvaccinated blood. The doctors and the blood bank did not want to cooperate.’
KatrinKristiina on X: "@newstart_2024 One doctors take on the dire situation in the U.S. — Most of the blood available is condaminated by the #CovidLies #DiedSuddenly fake vaccines. 😱 https://t.co/AirtftXnKl" / X
All blood is safe,” they said. “I am confident that the embolism in the lungs and legs is a direct result of the blood transfusion,” the nurse said.
Most of the blood available is contaminated by fake vaccines
There is a problem with hemifiliacs and AIDS and now the problem is receiving blood from the jabbed. What about donated organs. I’m sure that’s another one that people have to worry about from the jabbed.
This is why I proposed #RememberBabyAlex legislation in my letter to Ron Johnson 😢 We are looking at a global health crisis of catastrophic proportions with the contaminated blood supply. The uninjected are suffering the consequences of the poor decisions of others despite all our best efforts to avoid mRNA injections and wake up the sleeping.
