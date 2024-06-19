BOOM, American majority want MASS deportation of ALL illegals living in America & even LEGAL hispanics want mass deportation of illegals; why? because among them are BAD BAD people came to rape & KILL
why? because Americans saw what the illegals did in Europe and what doing NOW in USA, Biden and Obama have INVADED America with jihadists, rapists, islamists, murderers who will kill Americans
Sahil Kapur on X: "Mass deportation is now popular. A majority of registered voters favor “a new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. illegally,” 62-38%. 👀 A MAJORITY OF HISPANICS favor mass deportation, 53-47%. Per @CBSNews / @YouGovAmerica poll: https://t.co/EsUaEsE4im" / X
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Biden's announcement today was the OPPOSITE of what the American people want, proving he and the Obama criminal regime are totally lawless traitors, and must be swiftly dealt with the appropriate sentence.
AND we will deport all the illegals they imported.
The facts are most of us Latinos are tired of these lowlifes giving us such a hard time. It effectively makes living peacefully and safely difficult for all.
I just want to remind you these guys won't go home peacefully.
They are going to fight
And this administration seems to not care.