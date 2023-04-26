Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Susan Marie
Apr 26, 2023

I just went to a funeral a week ago for someone who died from a brain aneurysm. My cousin suffered a stem cell stroke the same week. Otherwise, healthy individuals. Sad thing is, the majority of people cannot see the connection.

Thomas Lewis
Thomas Lewis
Apr 26, 2023

Dr. Robert Malone,

Mr. Steve Kirsch,

Dear Steve,

There Are Bodies Dropping To The Left Of You, And Bodies Dropping To The Right Of You, And You, And People Like You, Approach It Like It’s Some Kind Of Faculty Lounge Debate. And When I Say You - I Am Including Robert.

Astonishing Is What It Is.

You And He Are Still Trying To Explain To Others What You Don’t Yet Understand.

Which Brings Us To Malone, Our Beloved Robert. Robert’s Odyssey Is A Trilogy Really:

1. Lies My Government Told Me.

2. Lies I Believed.

3. Lies I Told Others.

None Of Which I Need To Read. Or Will. Until Maybe This Is All Over. And By Then I Doubt I Will Want To.

But I Have Today. And Have It I Will:

Myself, And Others Like Me, Are Stuck In The Boat With You. We Are Having To Do All Of The Rowing. While You Write Notes In Your Journal, Or Wave To The Other Boats. Preoccupied By The Lack Of Accommodations And A Concern For Who Sits Where. While Musing To Yourselves, And Yourselves Alone I Assure You, What Some Dead Fucker Said 1500 Years Ago.

I Will Tell You Boys This:

If You Fuckers Don’t Learn How To Fight. Or At Least How To Hit Clean And Stand Back, No One Is Going To Care What You Have To Say Ten Years From Now.

Doubt Me?

Look How Few Care Now.

I Will Keep Rowing. That’s What Guys Like Us Do. You Know Us When You See Us. But I Am Going To Keep Hitting You Upside The Head With My Oar Until We Get There.

And Bob, Stop Trying To Sue For Peace. Or To Figure Out How To Call Ahead And Announce Your Arrival. Do The Work. Not The Explaining.

We Are Going To Shore. Where We Will Join The Others. Many Who You Do Not Know. But You Will Know Them When You See Them Because They Smell Like Me. They Don’t Talk Like Me, I Have To Talk Like You. I Have To Talk Idiot For You To Understand.

Don’t Look At Me. Look Ahead. We Are Going To Shore. You Are Going To Shore. It’s Where The Fight Is.

I Love You.

But God Damnit Your Going To Learn How To Do This.

I Promised Your Mothers I’d Look Out For You.

For Fuck’s Sake.

