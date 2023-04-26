Brain Aneurysms as a serious and common COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injury in young people - Part 2 (14 cases including actor Jamie Foxx); Makis gives a running total with superb scholarship! William
A month ago, on March 20, 2023, I wrote a substack about brain aneurysms killing young people. (click here)
There have been many new incidents since then, requiring another article.
Actor Jamie Foxx had a “brain bleed” or brain aneurysm on April 11, 2023, and remains hospitalized
Early reports suggested Jamie Foxx had a brain bleed or brain aneurysm rupture. Jamie remains hospitalized a week later with doctors unable to find an explanation for what happened to him.
Was he COVID-19 vaccinated? Yes.
Leeds, UK - 35 year old TV Actress Martelle Edinborough had surgery on April 17, 2023 to treat a brain aneurysm that was “always tiny and stable” (click here)
King’s Mountain, NC - 29 year old Tara Martin died from a brain aneurysm on April 16, 2023 (click here)
Warren, OH - 39 year old Ryan Eugene Petrick died suddenly of a brain aneurysm on April 13, 2023 (click here)
Valencia, Spain - 26 year old hair stylist David Cooper suffered a brain aneurysm on April 12, 2023
Coeur d’Alene, ID - 51 year old Jessica Lee Harrison-Poteet died on April 10, 2023 after a sudden brain aneurysm at home (click here)
Red Hook, NY - Mark Yokota had a massive brain aneurysm rupture and died on April 8, 2023
Oakland, CA - Daniel Potter suffered a sudden brain aneurysm rupture and died on April 8, 2023 (click here)
St.George, UT - 46 year old Chelsea Andersen died suddenly of a brain aneurysm on April 7, 2023 (click here)
Sherman, TX - Dallas salon owner and singer Shelley Luther had a brain aneurysm on April 5, 2023 (click here)
Tasmania, Australia - 36 year old Anna Tieman died of a brain aneurysm on April 4, 2023 (click here)
Alamogordo, NM - 22 year old dental assistant Nicole Marie Prieto died on Mar.31, 2023 from a ruptured brain aneurysm (click here)
Caen, France - 24 year old Louis Laine had a brain aneurysm on March 28, 2023 and is in a coma (click here)
30 year old World Champion Skier Pavel Krotov died on Mar.24, 2023, when a brain aneurysm burst in his sleep (click here)
I just went to a funeral a week ago for someone who died from a brain aneurysm. My cousin suffered a stem cell stroke the same week. Otherwise, healthy individuals. Sad thing is, the majority of people cannot see the connection.
Dr. Robert Malone,
Mr. Steve Kirsch,
Dear Steve,
There Are Bodies Dropping To The Left Of You, And Bodies Dropping To The Right Of You, And You, And People Like You, Approach It Like It’s Some Kind Of Faculty Lounge Debate. And When I Say You - I Am Including Robert.
Astonishing Is What It Is.
You And He Are Still Trying To Explain To Others What You Don’t Yet Understand.
Which Brings Us To Malone, Our Beloved Robert. Robert’s Odyssey Is A Trilogy Really:
1. Lies My Government Told Me.
2. Lies I Believed.
3. Lies I Told Others.
None Of Which I Need To Read. Or Will. Until Maybe This Is All Over. And By Then I Doubt I Will Want To.
But I Have Today. And Have It I Will:
Myself, And Others Like Me, Are Stuck In The Boat With You. We Are Having To Do All Of The Rowing. While You Write Notes In Your Journal, Or Wave To The Other Boats. Preoccupied By The Lack Of Accommodations And A Concern For Who Sits Where. While Musing To Yourselves, And Yourselves Alone I Assure You, What Some Dead Fucker Said 1500 Years Ago.
I Will Tell You Boys This:
If You Fuckers Don’t Learn How To Fight. Or At Least How To Hit Clean And Stand Back, No One Is Going To Care What You Have To Say Ten Years From Now.
Doubt Me?
Look How Few Care Now.
I Will Keep Rowing. That’s What Guys Like Us Do. You Know Us When You See Us. But I Am Going To Keep Hitting You Upside The Head With My Oar Until We Get There.
And Bob, Stop Trying To Sue For Peace. Or To Figure Out How To Call Ahead And Announce Your Arrival. Do The Work. Not The Explaining.
We Are Going To Shore. Where We Will Join The Others. Many Who You Do Not Know. But You Will Know Them When You See Them Because They Smell Like Me. They Don’t Talk Like Me, I Have To Talk Like You. I Have To Talk Idiot For You To Understand.
Don’t Look At Me. Look Ahead. We Are Going To Shore. You Are Going To Shore. It’s Where The Fight Is.
I Love You.
But God Damnit Your Going To Learn How To Do This.
I Promised Your Mothers I’d Look Out For You.
For Fuck’s Sake.