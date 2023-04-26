A month ago, on March 20, 2023, I wrote a substack about brain aneurysms killing young people. (click here)

There have been many new incidents since then, requiring another article.

Actor Jamie Foxx had a “brain bleed” or brain aneurysm on April 11, 2023, and remains hospitalized

Early reports suggested Jamie Foxx had a brain bleed or brain aneurysm rupture. Jamie remains hospitalized a week later with doctors unable to find an explanation for what happened to him.

Was he COVID-19 vaccinated? Yes.

Leeds, UK - 35 year old TV Actress Martelle Edinborough had surgery on April 17, 2023 to treat a brain aneurysm that was “always tiny and stable” ( click here )

King’s Mountain, NC - 29 year old Tara Martin died from a brain aneurysm on April 16, 2023 ( click here )

Warren, OH - 39 year old Ryan Eugene Petrick died suddenly of a brain aneurysm on April 13, 2023 ( click here )

Valencia, Spain - 26 year old hair stylist David Cooper suffered a brain aneurysm on April 12, 2023

Coeur d’Alene, ID - 51 year old Jessica Lee Harrison-Poteet died on April 10, 2023 after a sudden brain aneurysm at home ( click here )

Red Hook, NY - Mark Yokota had a massive brain aneurysm rupture and died on April 8, 2023

Oakland, CA - Daniel Potter suffered a sudden brain aneurysm rupture and died on April 8, 2023 ( click here )

St.George, UT - 46 year old Chelsea Andersen died suddenly of a brain aneurysm on April 7, 2023 ( click here )

Sherman, TX - Dallas salon owner and singer Shelley Luther had a brain aneurysm on April 5, 2023 ( click here )

Tasmania, Australia - 36 year old Anna Tieman died of a brain aneurysm on April 4, 2023 ( click here )

Alamogordo, NM - 22 year old dental assistant Nicole Marie Prieto died on Mar.31, 2023 from a ruptured brain aneurysm ( click here )

Caen, France - 24 year old Louis Laine had a brain aneurysm on March 28, 2023 and is in a coma ( click here )