Breaking: French government collapses, Macron is gone, naming new successor as we speak! FRENCH REJECTION French government COLLAPSES after dramatic no-confidence vote in latest crippling
embarrassment for hated leader Macron; I know France is overrun by Merkel's radical islamist jihadists who stab and rape and kill non-believers, yet this is good news, shows France has a chance IMO
One at a time! Now for Germany to follow!
Yes, now for Germany! Free Reiner Fuellmich!