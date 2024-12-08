Rumors abound as to what actually was said in that dinner with 47. I share this recently leaked information and ask that it be taken with caution as I am yet to confirm the content (as to legitimacy and/or credibility/seriousness) and hopefully we will come to learn what was said at that dinner from official script and not just a leak…but I wanted to share (some may argue this is Babylon Bee material, but I argue pay close attention and focus on white spaces between words and what is shared for there is TRUTH in here…somewhere…somewhere, but read carefully):

POTUS Trump: “Gentlemen and ladies, welcome to Mar-a-Lago and let us get straight to the point. As you Albert and David know, my victory has been so huge, no one has seen anything like it before. I have asked the chef to be gracious and plentiful in the main course. I asked you here and wanted Pfizer first, to tell you Albert that I am about to come out declaring the mRNA vaccines too dangerous and that it has harmed many and my aim is to call for it to be stopped across USA and all stocks destroyed. I am sorry for I was fooled and misled by the Task Force and Azar, you know Alex from Term one and well, these people all lied to me, and I am asking my intended Justice leaders already to put together paper work to see how we can get all the mRNA technology people like Weissman and Malone into some legal settings and Bancel of Moderna, Moncef, Perna, and you Albert, to answer needed questions. Under oath of course. This damn thing killed too many and I tried to work with you people, but the harms are just too much, and I need some answers and to find ways to fix this. It pains me what has happened to Americans with these vaccines, and I have to make them whole again. These poison shots resulted in too many harms and fatalities. I find I have no choice but to call for a hard immediate stop of all mRNA vaccines and wanted to tell you first in person and tell you that you must go to the press now and advise that Pfizer will do same. Now! I have Bobby here with me as my nominee as you would know for HHS and I want to hear what he has to say as we spoke at length this morning before this meal."

Elon Musk: “Don, I was passing through and heard about this dinner and wanted to come sit in."

POTUS Trump: “Elon, I told you stop this, please, get to hell out and go home, you overstayed and interfering with all the things here now. You have no role. I was being nice. But ggeeeeezzzzeeeee. I tried to be besties and give you a little play but even I find you overbearing. Do you not have a life? Some children to tend to? I heard you have 42 children, can’t you go tend to them, make yourself busy, go fly some rockets. No, you cannot attend, this meeting is for the big boys, the real big boys. Go play with Vivek. He thinks you are a clown and lightweight, please try to convince him otherwise, I don’t want fighting as we head out January 21st."

RFK Jr: “Mr. President, I agree with you about Elon for I find him aggravating and too opportunistic for me. Yes, we need a break from him, he can’t seem to understand he was elected to nothing. I agree with you as to calling for a hard stop of these killer mRNA transfection injections and this is my wheelhouse, and I have been fighting these damn vaccines for years and this mRNA shot killed too many. I told Robert that I will need to testify against him if he is called under oath for the work he and Weissman and all of them did was just too unsafe and untested and they failed to warn the public. I stand with you if I am confirmed. Albert, I am with POTUS Trump here."

POTUS Trump: “Thank you Bobby for that support and Susie, what do you think? Am I ok with this move?"

Susie Wiles: “Mr. President, I am very conflicted as have deep ties to pharma and even to Albert too, just recently he visited my summer home with his family…but I stand with you and will work with your demands. It will be difficult because the pharma and vaccine CEOs to fund all of our congress races and senate races. They basically run capitol hill. This will be a shock to them. That you turned against the mRNA when you supported it for so long."

RFK Jr: “Susie, you make sense, and we have a huge hill to climb given pharma owns DC politics but the damn deaths, the mRNA shot is deadly, and we have no choice. My legacy is built on being anti-mRNA shot and even the Operation Warp Speed disaster and I was told to be silent leading up to the election, but I cannot anymore, I must stand against the mRNA shot and call for stoppage and I am so relieved the President has gone this route."

POTUS Trump: “Thank you Bobby and Susie. Albert, what do you have to say?"

Albert Bourla: “Well Mr. President, thank you for inviting me here but I have to say you people are out of your EFF in minds to think pharma and us vaccine makers will let you off the hook. We about to roll out ‘new and improved’ mRNA vaccines for everything, everything, it is how American life will be operated here on, and we are all into this. You approved it under OWS so you cannot turn back now. It is baked in. We will shut DC down, if you did that. We will expose it all! We own this place, we run this place, we own every single congressperson and senator. You ask each one, one by one. They will tell you we own them. Complete! mRNA vaccine is here to stay, like it or not, needed or not, safe or not, deaths or no deaths. This is business to me, and you don’t go threatening our business. We have FDA locked up, we pharma, we Pfizer, we own FDA, we always did, they do what we want, we own them all! Did they not tell you? I thought in your term one you figured that out! Makary has no chance or say, he will work for us, just keep those EUAs going as we seek them. We have changed the regulatory process and EUA and BLA process and if you are not up on things, please work with Bobby to understand what you can and cannot do."

David Ricks: “Mr. President, I too thank you for inviting Eli Lilly here, but I have to agree with Albert, you cannot stop the mRNA vaccines, and we will work with you, but we call the shots here. We own Washington. We will tell you what we want you to do, remember how Alex ran the HHS on behalf of Eli?"

Albert Bourla: “Thank you David for this support. I did not know this was the purpose of this meeting and feel blindsided. After all we did for Alex Azar and the Task Force and Hahn and FDA and NIH and CDC cooking the numbers and real harms and death data for the first EUA, even Moderna was on deck with us, go ask Bancel. With all that fraud sub-optimal cooked up upside-down incorrect research methods we submitted for the EUAs, all that missing data, all the wrong statistical analysis, the wrong outcomes, the made-up immuno-bridging, all the games we played using antibody titers as a measure for immunity, all the uncontrolled residually confounded studies we submitted for EUAs, how come FDA still had our backs? How come we still got it? It is how it is done in DC! What you are saying is very serious and I take it as a threat, and this can cause huge uproar and cause lots of people to be in legal trouble. You would be threatening people’s pockets Sir and that is a no no. You yourself know that. Do you realize we all here stand to make trillions$? Do you think pharma will let you do that?"

POTUS Trump: “Albert, I have Bobby in my corner and am very pleased that he too is standing up against the mRNA shots and I made the decision I must come clean now, it is killing me to continue the statement that OWS was beneficial and successful and that the mRNA Malone Bourla Bancel shots worked to save lives. I know they killed people, I am not stupid. I trusted you people and you people fcuked me! I have to tell the truth about the mRNA vaccine, I have to, and the harms and I as POTUS must stop it now. I again warn you that you must do the same and now. I am ordering you!"

Albert Bourla: “FCUk off Mr. President, you try it. You think you could flex Musk money? That funny money. You will do what? You ordering me? CEO of Pfizer? You know who pharma is in America? The power we wield? You try it, call for a hard stop of mRNA, you try to stop the trillions$ and we will grind DC to a halt, we will destroy each congressperson and senator and ensure Vance never sees the inside of the White House. We will destroy your four years back in DC. We will regard you as a traitor! We own this bitch, we run this place, we own DC! Come on David, let us go, you can get a ride in my limo. And btw, don’t you think you could give any jobs to Drs. Alexander, or Couey, or McCullough or Yeadon or Risch or Breggin, that type, forget that, they are too anti-mRNA vaccine and ask too many damn questions and way too smart and we will fight you on that too, they will damage pharma. Do not even try it!"

At that point of the dinner, Albert Bourla and David Ricks got up and motioned to depart the Mar-a-Lago compound.

