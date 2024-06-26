Communists and Their Supporters are Like Wasps: They Will Eradicate Us All if They Are Not Eradicated...Constantly. (substack.com)

Communists and Their Supporters are Like Wasps: They Will Eradicate Us All if They Are Not Eradicated...Constantly.

Like Wasps and Other Stinging Insects...Destruction of the CCP is Perpetual...so Embrace this "Forever War"...or Die a Slave.

JUN 04, 2024

‘The Chinese Communist Party and its “Useful Idiots”— aligned assets and informal allies — are waging a multi-pronged, unrelenting, unrestricted war against the West. These entities are attacking us in our universities, in our health policies, in our communities, and in every facet of our lives. They are using Marxist “cat’s paws” to stir up unrest here at home, as evidenced by the “Ceasefire” (pro-Palestine/anti-Israel protests) which are planned, organized, and executed by various non-profits who have board members who are openly Anti-Capitalist and often openly Socialist, even Communist.

The CCP is also attacking our infrastructure, our financial systems, our food supply, and our overall supply chain. No matter where you look, if you know what to look for, you see this offensive coming at us from every direction and in every form of warfare articulated in the PLA Press’s “Unrestricted Warfare”.

So, what type of endgame does all this chaos support? Why not just destroy us? Why not drop a nuclear weapon and be done with it? Because the CCP’s Grand Strategy includes the incorporation of the United States — not as a global power but as a vassal state.

This grand strategy is known as “China Rejuvenation 2049” or “China Dream 2049″: its goal is for China to be the global hegemon — dominant force – over all the nations on Earth by 2049. This grand strategy is supported by China’s One Belt/One Road” initiative (also known as “The Belt and Road” or “The New Silk Road”). The Belt and Road brings weaker countries under the yoke of China via toxic financing from China to rebuild these countries’ economies, infrastructures, and failed social structures. What is peculiar about the countries who have succumbed to the Belt and Road is that most of their internal systems failed only after adopting programs and initiatives that China supports: converting the energy infrastructure to renewable energy — which eventually destroys a country’s energy security; allowing Chinese-made goods and services to undermine manufacturing and logistics sectors; and the adoption of China-style management of crisis response — such as mass lockdowns, masking, and forced inoculation of the country’s population. (This sounding familiar yet?)

The strategy is to severely cripple the United States so that it is forced to sign onto the Belt and Road, thus making the USA nothing more than a weapons manufacturer and food producer for China, complete with a new workforce to replace the native workforce.

This thesis explains why the native population in this country and other countries is suddenly victim to increases in all-cause mortality, reduced birth rates, and ever-increasing unemployment rates. That is the plan.

Please watch this deep dive into the connections between China’s Grand Strategy and recent events that fit perfectly into this dark picture of America’s future that me and my co-host JJ Carrell illustrate on UNRESTRICTED INVASION. https://rumble.com/v4wvmkf-ep46s2-the-chaos-in-our-country-is-serving-chinas-larger-plan-wjj-carrell-a.html

And when you finish…ask yourself: am I uncomfortable? Because if you answer no…best get there…because that’s when you know you are in the fight. Heed that Call That Tells You to Get Uncomfortable, To Get Wild…That’s Where You Find Your Character…

The Call Of The Wild

by Robert Service, Read above by Brian O’Shea

Have you gazed on naked grandeur where there's nothing else to gaze on,

Set pieces and drop-curtain scenes galore,

Big mountains heaved to heaven, which the blinding sunsets blazon,

Black canyons where the rapids rip and roar?

Have you swept the visioned valley with the green stream streaking through it,

Searched the Vastness for a something you have lost?

Have you strung your soul to silence? Then for God's sake go and do it;

Hear the challenge, learn the lesson, pay the cost.

Have you wandered in the wilderness, the sagebrush desolation,

The bunch-grass levels where the cattle graze?

Have you whistled bits of rag-time at the end of all creation,

And learned to know the desert's little ways?

Have you camped upon the foothills, have you galloped o'er the ranges,

Have you roamed the arid sun-lands through and through?

Have you chummed up with the mesa? Do you know its moods and changes?

Then listen to the Wild — it's calling you.

Have you known the Great White Silence, not a snow-gemmed twig aquiver?

(Eternal truths that shame our soothing lies.)

Have you broken trail on snowshoes? mushed your huskies up the river,

Dared the unknown, led the way, and clutched the prize?

Have you marked the map's void spaces, mingled with the mongrel races,

Felt the savage strength of brute in every thew?

And though grim as hell the worst is, can you round it off with curses?

Then hearken to the Wild — it's wanting you.

Have you suffered, starved and triumphed, groveled down, yet grasped at glory,

Grown bigger in the bigness of the whole?

"Done things" just for the doing, letting babblers tell the story,

Seeing through the nice veneer the naked soul?

Have you seen God in His splendors, heard the text that nature renders?

(You'll never hear it in the family pew.)

The simple things, the true things, the silent men who do things —

Then listen to the Wild — it's calling you.

They have cradled you in custom, they have primed you with their preaching,

They have soaked you in convention through and through;

They have put you in a showcase; you're a credit to their teaching —

But can't you hear the Wild? — it's calling you.

Let us probe the silent places, let us seek what luck betide us;

Let us journey to a lonely land I know.

There's a whisper on the night-wind, there's a star agleam to guide us,