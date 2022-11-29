Can COVID gene injection vaccine be shed? Can contents of vaccine be shed e.g. the spike protein? Take a look at this research: "Evidence for Aerosol Transfer of SARS-CoV2-specific Humoral Immunity"
The study does not show direct shedding of vaccine yet raises clear possibility. Adds to the debate.
“The data we show provides evidence for a new mechanism by which herd immunity may be manifested, the aerosol transfer of antibodies between immune and non-immune hosts.”
IMO, can you list the hundreds of way this can go very very wrong?
SOURCE 1:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.04.28.22274443v1.full
SOURCE 2:
Confidential Pfizer Documents & New Study confirm COVID ‘Vaccine Shedding’ has been occurring with shocking & dangerous consequences
A number of transmission vectors are possible. Airborne or bodily fluids.
My wife is vaxxed, I am not. I get headaches when i'm in close proximity to her. Not saying that proves anything re: virus and not joking either (though you could make a funny joke out of this!). LOL
At the height of the vaccination frenzy as many friends took the jab, I started getting nose bleeds after spending time with them. On occasion a nose bleed after shopping. It was a while before I made a connection between the nose bleeds and the jabbed. I told my clients that if they take the jab, I’d have to cancel their sessions for two weeks after they take it. That seemed to help. I have never had a nose bleed before this shot came out. I’m thankful most in my city are not taking boosters. I still get nose bleeds every so often after a shopping trip but it is rare now. I do believe something is being shed.