Republicans are going to 'Willie Horton' VP Kamala Harris and make her the Willie Horton of the 2024 Presidential election based on the devastation she has caused at the Southern border as an absentee border CZAR;

The result being the flooding of America with 20 million illegals whom among them have already raped and murdered American women and young girls.

Before I continue on the eligibility issue, I must tell you my thoughts again…I want these fuckers dead, I want them killed, once it is shown they are the 100% rapists and killers, we must hand them to the parents and allow the parents to torture these 2 medieval animals and let the parents kill them…savage them…for their girl…but this is what the border CZAR Kamala Harris did…she and Obama and Biden…and Mayorkas…this quartet and xxxxxxx….

Put a pin in that for a moment as we get back to the eligibility issue at hand.

It is known or reported that Harris’ parents were non‐​citizens when she was born on American soil and not subject to the jurisdiction of the U.S. government. But does their status matter? I think not once she was born on US soil. But I am no expert. I always felt Obama was not eligible to be POTUS. I think Harris is. But what is the definition of ‘natural born citizen’? Must your parents have been US citizens at the time of your birth? This raises questions then, serious ones. Was Harris raised in Canada?

I still Harris will NOT be the nominee…put a pin in that for a moment…as you reach for your whisky chased with tequela to cope with, and sort out the madness we are living now in America…

So, now as to Harris’s VP if she remains the nominee. Obama really ran Biden’s presidency so his 3rd term yet can he even have a 4th term (for he will really be directing the Harris’s administration) if Harris wins? Can Obama, constitutionally, be appointed as Harris’s VP? I see nothing in the constitution saying he CANNOT be…as you get the vapors, clutch your pearls, and vomit out all your dinner! Again, what say you?

Can Kamala Harris serve as VP based on her place of birth and her parent’s US status at time of her birth and can Obama be her VP? Just as you thought things with this Presidential election could not get any more batshit crazy, think about this…

for reference to the above shot, see:

