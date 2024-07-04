part correct for they (Biden’s) did want him to debate earlier than usual; yet I felt Trump was wrong to take the June debate as Biden was declining by the day and if he had the first debate in September as usual, then Biden would have been a basket case by then….but it was so batshit crazy how mentally deficient Biden is and the lies were told, that whether today or in 3 months, it would have been a shitshow. As it was. But I argue that they did not want the first debate so unusually early to soft coup him, no, they wanted it early to have him hopefully still at some semblance of coherence and they held their noses and prayed hard….and if he at least had a ‘draw’…then it would be one in the bag early and fast as he was fading by the day…and likely then they could refuse the other debates…and you, no one could say he did not debate….he would have just done no more because as you witnessed, he cannot debate in September….no way! he is done now…I think they tried to trick Trump with the early debate to get one in to hide Biden’s rapid day to day declines…and even with 10 days preparation, questions given to him prior, he could not pull it off…could not. They hurt themselves with the ‘early’ because now ‘early’ people could see and now will vote what they see.