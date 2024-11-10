of mRNA gene vaccines 6)would she agree to a hard stop of these mRNA products 7)would she be hiring people linked to mRNA technology and vaccine given the harms and deaths that they caused 8)would she be divested from any vaccine maker interests 9) are there any matters that could be a conflict of interest, perceived or material or even a whiff? 10)would she be willing to go scorched earth with us as we go after Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman et al. to get proper legal inquiry and judges and juries to help examine their roles in the deadly mRNA technology gene vaccine and the deadly OWS? Would she stand with us (well those left given several of the prior Freedom fighters have gone silent and now support OWS and the deadly mRNA vaccine as their prostrate for jobs) as we go after those linked to the deadly lockdowns? 11)would she work to ensure POTUS Trump comes forward to stand against the deadly OWS and deadly Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine?

After all, this is not who we are…

These are the key questions for me at this time.

What are the questions you may have?

I stand back and give Trump benefit and give her at this time for she has not acted in a negative manner in the post…we have to closely monitor who has access to Ms. Wiles at the White House.

Susie Wiles! Is it really ONLY about a MATTER of TRUST & a POTUS MUST find someone they can TRUST first (Trump did not find that in 1st administration, burning through 4 Chiefs of Staff so really