Child trafficking, sex slavery, all of this is done by high society people, elites, government elected officials like MPs, MPPs, congresspeople, senators, PMs etc., rich people, connected people,
children are kidnapped, bought, sold, sold to slavery in dark places on this earth...do not forget them...the high society among us, they engage in this, we need special courts and processes to go
after them, find them, hang them, hang them high…all involved in forcing our children into prostitution….find our children…do not whisper, do not let this be covered up…
we must train our girls to carry, to use a weapon, concealed, anyhow, but learn to shoot, legal guns, and shoot to kill, kill the fucking rapist, kill the abuser, your life is in danger so stab him in the eyes, the neck with anything you can put your hands on, your car keys, a pen, anything and shoot him, beat him mercilessly…if not you will never return home. carry a knife all the time…
never ever leave the primary scene…know you fight second by second for your life depends on it. whatever he tells you not to do, you do that and lots of it!
our young girls are kidnapped, and you never hear of them again, and sold into the sex slave filth world and abused, raped, and forced to be a child bride…locked down, chained down, cannot find a way to communicate to the outside world she or he is a slave…abused daily, forced sex, rape, by the husband, he gives her to his family and friends to rape…she is beaten…the husband family are like dogs, feral dogs as they abuse her…stoned, stoned to death even…we will never see her again…this is the world we are talking of…and many of our elite people, our government elected people, people in high society, Hollywood, academia, rich people, well off peoples, these are the basis of it…you see them hanging about with the likes of Bill Gates et al…
Human trafficking is a global problem and one of the world's most shameful crimes, affecting the lives of millions of people around the world and robbing them of their dignity. Traffickers deceive women, men and children from all corners of the world and force them into exploitative situations every day. While the best-known form of human trafficking is for the purpose of sexual exploitation, hundreds of thousands of victims are trafficked for the purposes of forced labour, domestic servitude, child begging or the removal of their organs.’
In other words- the people in our government and intelligence agencies. Rotten to the core.
AND PRECISELY THAT IS WHY WHEN GOP CONGRESSWOMAN ASKS CHRIS WRAY “ WHY DIDN’T YOU PURSUE THE EPSTEIN PEDOPHILIA FURTHER HE COULD NOT RESPOND BECAUSE FOR SURE PEOPLE LIKE BILL CLINTON BILL GATES AND OTHER NOTABLES WERE ENGAGED IN THIS BLASPHEMY OF CHILDREN