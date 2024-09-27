Don’t give me that shit that some now have papers, yes, of course in USA you can buy anything and even get legal after being ILLEGAL…but you broke law to come and let me be frank, I come from the islands, I see what’s happening, recent trip to NY city told me it’s gone now, filth, dangerous, many of my own people are damn rapists, killers, thieves, sick people who should have never been allowed in…many come to USA just to take and hurt USA…not like your parents and grandparents and ancestors who came to contribute, live, develop, grow a family etc….not because some twisted people like the freak democrats and republicans, RINOs etc. subvert the nation’s borders and you come there and show up that we must take you in and pay you and give you section 8 and stamps and cash money and phone etc. While our people starve and live on the street…no no no…

Clay Higgins is 100% correct, get to fuck out! you rapists and murderers…and again, don’t give me shit that good people too, yes, of course I know that, but we cannot tell the difference, so get to fuck out! until we seal the border and mass deport all, and get the internals right, do we allow this madness!

Props to Clay!

Democrats who are doing this for votes responded:

‘Mr. Higgins’s post appears to have been deleted after he faced backlash. Democrats seized on his post. Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the House minority leader, said in a statement that Mr. Higgins “must be held accountable for dishonorable conduct that is unbecoming of a member of Congress.”

Representative Steven Horsford, Democrat of Nevada and the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said he would make a motion to censure Mr. Higgins for bringing “disgrace” to Congress.’

If I was Clay, I would put out an X telling them ‘up theirs’ and repost. You echo what most, most Americans think Clay. Do not let them de-ball you, my man!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)