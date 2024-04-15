Clint Eastwood as he nears 100; when he goes, as we all do at some point, America and the world would have lost more than an icon; he represents what IMO, America is and was and should be! The best!
The photos tell a magical story; women wanted him in their man, we wanted him as a brother, a father, a grand-father, a friend; some version as we live the last 60 years and he played a huge part
I lived in Monterey CA when he was mayor of Carmel and actually ran into him on a hike. He did so many good works for free and with no publicity. Example, his mother needed to go to a care home and he couldn't find one he thought was worthy of her, so he bought land and built a beautiful facility and gave it to the city so long as his mom could live out her days there for free. It had a beautiful view and the residents there were low income.. Just one of the selfless acts he did that no one outside of the Monterey Peninsula ever heard about .
“Go ahead Dr. make my day”!
Thanks Dr for the opportunity to “smile for a moment”.
Clint Eastwood was and still is the epitome” of MAGA America and Americans.
Clint certainly holds a deep love for America and the opportunity America gave him!
All Americans should be so grateful, especially those who lost a family member or friend fighting wars for all “MAGA” Americans freedoms.
Thank you Dr for shining a light on an American ICON, Clint Eastwood.
AJR