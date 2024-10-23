Lies from both sides till today…who can we trust? We the people are in trouble.

This is worst than a hyper-pathological Stockholm Syndrome.

I think no matter what, we lose after November 5th 2024 for it will be a difficult 4 years under Trump to clean this up properly and America dies under Harris and Obama (Obama’s 4th term). Obama will complete his islamic shariah state of USA.

Trump is the only option, but he is surrounded by evil animals. They want fame and money. Have no care for America. Controlled Op. Most, the names I can write will shock you, overwhelm you…I talk to them direct, and they tell me they hate him, are subverting him, destroying him and he does not even know. Trump has huge issues in terms of personality and attitude I grant that and made devastating mistakes with the COVID response and OWS and the MALONE et al. gene mRNA vaccine…but fundamentally we elect someone to do the job, and we do not need like or love them, he loves USA and his people and his flag and right vs wrong and the constitution…he does. IMO we have terrible options, but he is the best...I support him and will support him, and I trust that he will do good 2nd time at bat. If we get 5% of what he promises, then we win! 5%. I expect nothing more than 5% but it will be better than the other animals, and the point is he does not wish to harm you or the nation.

All of it, all, COVID to elections, all a controlled Op. Most players, those professing to want to do good, many you ‘like’ and give money to. Operation Northwoods that involved in 1962 the US government via DoD remote control flying planes into US and Cuban buildings to stage a false-flag Cuban military and government attack on USA to allow US to overthrow/kill Castro, all lies, and was rejected by John Kennedy whose head was blow off, is a baby, pales to what was done to USA the last 20 years and the last 4 in COVID and overthrow of Trump. Trump was toppled, removed using a fraud fake non-pandemic via the fraud over-cycled PCR and lie of asymptomatic transmission. He has to come clean against the hit on him, the coup, the overthrow in 2020, so that we can clear him and help him prosecute and hang all who did wrong for in the end, many Americans died needlessly. We are his soldiers, but he has to lead us properly and no half ass bullshit and pretense. Come clean. I support him.

The Great American HOAX! a con they called COVID! All of COVID, 100% was a con job, NOTHING was real! Had we done NOTHING, most would be alive today; people died because of the RESPONSE to 'nothing' (substack.com)

