COVID mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna etc.) causes massive PREMATURE rapid aging and we can see it in our families, friends; they have aged 15-20 years since taking injection
You’re so right Dr Alexander! Yet no matter what evidence is presented, nothing is being done to help, nothing from the federal government that is!
Covid infection including mild infection is also reported to cause later onset of massively accelerated or premature aging including brain aging associated with early onset dementia.
The jabs could be causing premature aging and dementia by making the jabbed more likely to contract covid.
This 2023 paper cites nine scientific studies that found "negative effectiveness" of the covid shots (i.e., the shots appear to make people MORE likely to contract or get severely ill from covid). The paper, of course (otherwise it wouldn't have been published) tries to explain away the findings as due to methodological biases despite negative efficacy being both "biologically plausible" and most likely to be found in studies when true efficacy is low.
Observed negative vaccine effectiveness could be the canary in the coal mine for biases in observational COVID-19 studies
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10040347/#:~:text=Since%20the%20emergence%20of%20the,were%20facilitating%20infection%20and%20disease.