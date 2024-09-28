As of this writing, not one of the Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Tureci, Karikó, Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna et al. COVID mRNA technology gene-based vaccine has been licensed, not one! All remain on emergency use authorization (EUA). As of this writing, there has been not one clinical trial, not one randomized controlled clinical trial in adults or children or pregnant women or anyone that has shown benefits in reducing hospitalization, ICU, deaths…not one! From these unlicensed mRNA vaccines. So, our children must get multiple doses of a vaccine that remains unlicensed, no BLA as it will fail BLA from FDA (from regulatory approval process) to be ‘up to date’. Imagine the insanity we live.

Moreover, I argue that if they want this, to vaccinate our children who have zero risk and with a failed and dangerous (untested unlicensed) mRNA gene-based vaccine and using a vaccine (spike antigen) that mismatches the prevailing dominant circulating strains (if the sub-variant information is accurate and true), then remove LIABITY PROTECTION under the PREP ACT from the table. Remove it!

See the paper I wrote in 2021 imploring the vaccine makers of this mRNA death shot e.g. Pfizer, to leave our children alone. Read the science and my thesis as to why children were not candidates for this fraud Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Tureci, Karikó, Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna et al. COVID mRNA technology gene-based vaccine. I showed that it was clear that children were/are at very low risk of spreading the infection to other children, of spreading to adults as seen in household transmission studies, or of taking it home or becoming ill, or dying, and this is/was settled scientific global evidence. Children are/were less at risk of developing severe illness courses, and also are/were far less susceptible and likely to spread and drive SARS-CoV-2 (references 1, 2, 3, 4). This implied that any mass injection/inoculation or even clinical trials on children with such near zero risk of spread and illness/death is/was contraindicated, unethical, and potentially associated with significant harm.

Importantly and as lucidly outlined by Whelan, it is/was potentially disastrous to children if we moved forward with the mRNA vaccines (or any vaccines or drugs) without proper study of the possible harms to them. COVID vaccine developers failed to conduct the proper safety studies and for the duration that would unravel any harms. Parents must always remember this!

Dear Pfizer: Leave the ​​Children Alone

As young as 6 months of age, children should get 2 doses of the 2024–2025 Moderna vaccine OR 3 doses of the 2024–2025 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; this is the CDC guidance. This is pure insanity with a pathogen (if this is real) that is of zero risk to these children and with vaccines that have shown themselves to be completely ineffective and unsafe, deadly.

Why? The risks far outweigh the benefits for children e.g. vaccine induced myocarditis, pericarditis, paralysis, stroke, brain bleeds etc., of these vaccines. Vaccines that are given EUA based on rising antibody levels (titers) and not based on hard objective patient-important outcomes such as reductions in death, ICU, severe outcomes, hospitalization etc. Ask yourself why?

Children and babies, even teens are at near-zero, statistical zero risk from COVID, of severe outcomes or death. This is the data.

Parents must defend this hill, be willing to die on this hill, do all you can to ensure your healthy child does not get these deadly mRNA vaccines that confer no benefit as of September 28th 2024. Only skews to harms. The risk-benefit calculus results in ONLY harms. CDC continues to mislead and lie to Americans about the effectiveness and safety of any of the mRNA products. Nothing about mRNA vaccine (never tested for safety to exclude harms) or products are safe and especially within the LNP delivery platform. These are UNTESTED vaccines. There are no licensed COVID vaccine for our children. None. Set aside the fact that they are not needed, the reality is that they were never tested for safety and confers no benefit and are UNLICENSED.

With the innate immunity children come with and their robust immune systems (broadly protective and developing), children must be considered already vaccinated for this COVID (or whatever this is/was, this fraud of a fake ‘false-positive’ over-cycled PCR-manufactured lie of asymptomatic transmission non-pandemic). Leave the children alone.

If they, children, have no risk on the table, then we cannot take this chance as parents. We made catastrophic prior mistakes giving them this vaccine and many died as a result. So stop! We will get accountability. Something is not entirely proper about these vaccines in our children. With such low risk in children and no opportunity for benefit and just costs in terms of possible harms, then these vaccines are a ‘no go’ for our children.

Staying Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccines

