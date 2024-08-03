Critical that Trump demands MORE than one debate, he should have 3 with Kamala at least 2, and the first one must not wait till September, must be soon, latest mid August as September is too close to
early voting baked in decisions...he needs the public to hear her radical leftist bullshit earlier & how dumb & inept she is & how radical and extreme she is; GREAT he agreed to debate but he must set
beneficial terms to his advantage too…who the EFF chose to have the 2nd Biden debate also in democrat favor at ABC or CBS? Who in the Trump campaign is fucking him? Or was? Look, this is going to be 3 months of war…
The democrats are going to hide Biden for 3 months as you cannot get to see how far gone he is medically and mentally…and they will hide Kamala too and will do the hide by not letting her touch the Presidency…you saw she had one minute to talk and the shit garbage she spoke on the tarmac…they know she will clusterfuck the election if she replaces Biden formally across the three months so they must keep her hidden by keeping him on deck as the ‘valid’ POTUS while knowing, we all know, that he is not of sound mind, non compos mentis. I think the Speaker and Republicans in house have failed for they could have used the power of the purse to 25th Biden to force Kamala to hold the post as POTUS till election so we can see the incompetence on full display.
Point is this, the left, the media, the deepstate, Obama et al. will do all to ensure you only see some leg on Kamala, that’s it, you must not see the real deal as you will balk and recoil in horror…so it is ‘hide and seek’ games for 3 months, both Biden and Harris will be hidden in different ways…the aim then for us is to flush out Kamala each chance we get, get her on tape…get her out in the open…get her to talk and you will understand the depth of trash and nonsense she talks…she is dumber (is dumber a word?? ha ha) than Rashida Taliban and that is saying lots.
2 VIDEOS on "X" by "Counter Punch" by Trevor Loudon Exposing KAMALA HARRIS
1.
1.
24 min. video on “X” re the radical communist background of Kamala Harris
Very Well documented with photos and videos that show that
Kamala has been heavily involved with BLM, Chinese Communist
Party, etc.
She’s married to a man who works for the CCP.
This video was done while Kamala was still California U.S. Senator.
This info needs to go VIRAL!!!!!!!!!
So Please Forward!
I’m sending this to about 30 people!
Quote from video around 16 min.:
"Kamala Harris is a 3rd term Obama.”
“She will be China’s best friend in the White House.”
“She is a hard core Maoist Communist, and has been around
Maoist Communists her entire life, her entire political career."
7/31/24
2.1M views
8:17 PM · Jul 31, 2024
https://x.com/FendiRoxy/status/1819164653236240786
From Trevor Loudon
This video will blow your mind!
Kamala was raised in a communist home, raised around communist people and to this day is FUNDED by communists.
This video could end her career.
Biden’s current W.H. press secretary, met with COMMUNISTS as Kamala’s staffer.
2.
CURRENT VIDEO:
https://x.com/TrevorLoudon1/status/1816526338414579802
10:30 AM · Jul 25, 2024
·
516.9K Views
Kamala Harris has *extensive* communist ties.
Friends, I have conducted painstaking research into Kamala Harris, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee. My findings reveal that Kamala Harris has extensive communist ties.
As a political commentator, I have written numerous articles about Kamala Harris, detailing her activities when she was previously a presidential and vice presidential candidate. The evidence is clear: Kamala Harris is deeply connected to communist ideologies and individuals.
From her parents' involvement in a group that admired communist leaders like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, to her relationship with Willie Brown, a communist sympathizer, and her mentorship of individuals linked to Maoist communist groups, Kamala Harris's background is deeply concerning.
Kamala Harris was supported by Steve Phillips, a former Marxist-Leninist and member of the pro-Chinese communist group League of Revolutionary Struggle. Philips married into the wealthy Sandler family, using his connections and wealth to finance and support Harris's political career, just as he did for Barack Obama, Cory Booker, Stacey Abrams and others.
Furthermore, her political career has been supported by individuals with communist affiliations, including her current chief of staff and her husband, who works for a law firm with extensive ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Kamala Harris's communist ties cannot be ignored. It is crucial that the American people are aware of the true nature of the presumed Democratic presidential nominee.
The question is this: "What kind of America do we want to leave for future generations?"
Stay informed, stay vigilant. The future of America is at stake.
More here:
