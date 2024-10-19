You cite Mike Tyson, Miley Cyrus, Matthew Perry, Prince Harry etc. as people who use balls and say good things…are you insane? These are far from poster children for NORMALCY, or functioning lives, these people are fucked up on a good day. You use them as examples? You are writing very dangerous stuff here for you are trying to mainstream this or write about this in a sexy ‘oh I must do this too’ manner and then you do not talk about the many who use hallucinogens like MDMA, psychedelics, mushrooms, molly and ketamine etc. and end up on the balcony railing and said thank God their friend was there to stop them from jumping off…in pleasure bliss but will die.

You are messing with very very very dangerous stuff here, Kat…I suggest a re-wording with many cautions. The message you send here is very dangerous. IMO. Talk about prayer, exercise, many adaptive low-risk activities. That provide benefit when you do it. Tripping balls can end in your death. Deep addictions. Harm to you and others in your care! While taking care of your kids? and you Kat write that it improved the women’s maternal duties? Are you fucking crazy Kat?

It is well documented that such psychedelics are great fun right up to when you arrive at a tipping point and have just experienced bad trip. Can end in your death. And you do not know at the start of the ‘trip’. Side effects can be so bad that you then need pharmacology to cope. Not because you can do it, it is available, friends etc. say they had a good time, means it is safe…not because.

I find a very slack and irresponsible article. Nicely written and interesting. But that is about it. IMO.

