The GW has always poked and provoked and I found this one interesting and worthy of sharing in this group. Take from it what you wish, discard what you do not like.

Start Ghost Writer here:

‘Up next, we have Mr. Starlink. Mr. AI. Mr. X. Mr. Musk, “self-proclaimed King of technology.” The day after Trump was elected, Musk tweeted Novus Ordo Seclorum, a Latin phrase meaning “New World Order”. This motto can be found on the Great Seal of the United States, on the back of the dollar bill, beneath the unfinished pyramid. The symbology is real, as building a new world order takes time and timing is everything.

Speaking of which, if a new world order is on the way, then what happens to the old one? Does is peacefully go away as we march forward to a one world government? Why the sudden push to purchase Canada and Greenland? Or Mexico or the Panama Canal? Is this really about United States national security? Or really about access to another man’s resources to benefit you? Why this President? Why now? Was this President chosen for us? Some say America is rapidly spiraling the drain and it needs a ‘Trumpster’ right now. If not Trump, someone like Trump. Esther said it best, “Perhaps we were created for such a time as this.” Were we, those of us here, born for this time?

Maybe it’s time to clean the House, which has been overrun with dirty money. Paul said it best, For the love of money is a root of all evils. Fact is, the House today is run by some big dogs like Pharma (Pfizer, Moderna, Eli Lilly and Gilead). The drug, device, vaccine pharma lobby. Gilead is the fictional society in Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, but I digress. In other words, The House staff, the Congress, no longer serves the people who elected them, but rather beholds to a multiple of special interest groups and lobby firms and masters. The real ‘pay masters’. Brings me to question, would President Trump’s Chief of Staff (CoS) Ms. Wiles secure the interests of the American people first ahead of those of BIG pharma (drug, vaccine lobby) she currently serves (has served)? Time will tell. Time will tell us lots, as soon as one hour after President Trump is sworn in on January 20th 2025. Remember, “No man can serve two masters for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other” …Matthew 6:24.

Furthermore, to be crystal clear, mRNA vaccines and special interests aren’t going to save America. Rather these drive the mission to further divide America (vaccinated vs. unvaccinated) – (pro-Israel vs. pro-Palestine) - (pro-Russia vs. pro-Ukraine) and so on. Why? Because when a country is divided it’s much easier to conquer and bend to the will of a few 300 or so self-proclaimed elitists and their United Nations agenda.

But let me give credit where credit is due. Hats off to the billion-dollar, government funded propaganda program run by the Department of Defense (DoD) otherwise known as Operation Warp Speed that successfully pushed roughly 81% of America to line up for an experimental injection of mRNA technology and God knows what else. An experimental injection of mRNA technology that has proven dangerous and ineffective. What will they line up for next? How could they be so misguided? Deceived? Would they line up for Digital ID? Social credit scores? The belief is that as long as they have access to stadiums, malls, McDonalds, Starbucks and TikTok they will blindly submit.

How about we just skip the Golden Age and get back to the Patriot Age of by the people, for the people; with Liberty and Justice for all.’

