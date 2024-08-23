put down rapidly…2 days….no mercy and we must beat them, torture them, suffer them…we must be the animal to deal with the animal…

period.

POTUS Trump, put this in your speeches NOW!

POTUS Trump must step up, stand up and cry out, call for this, call for the torture and death of any fucker, any illegal who rapes and kills our women, our teens, our children…our girls…say you will set up a special tribunal for special dispensation and put them to death once 100% prove it is them, death in 2 days….torture too….we must treat the animal bad bad bad…I call on POTUS Trump to do this to follow his meetings today with victims’ parents.

