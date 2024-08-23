Death penalty for anyone who rapes a child, kills a child, teen, in America, a special tribunal that must have a 2 week turn around, once caught, 2 week trial & if guilty, put to death in 2 days
anyone, and I want to target feral animals from Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and anyone, black, white, any ethnicity, christian, jew, muslim, hindu, anyone, who rapes and kills, rapes, must be
put down rapidly…2 days….no mercy and we must beat them, torture them, suffer them…we must be the animal to deal with the animal…
period.
POTUS Trump, put this in your speeches NOW!
POTUS Trump must step up, stand up and cry out, call for this, call for the torture and death of any fucker, any illegal who rapes and kills our women, our teens, our children…our girls…say you will set up a special tribunal for special dispensation and put them to death once 100% prove it is them, death in 2 days….torture too….we must treat the animal bad bad bad…I call on POTUS Trump to do this to follow his meetings today with victims’ parents.
"we must be the animal to deal with the animal…"
Take a breath, Paul, and think about what you are saying. Atrocities should push us into reciprocal bestiality and savagery?
Throw out the Biblical precepts like "Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord?" and instead you get to decide what is bad enough to propel us into primitive frenzy?
For you it is raping a child. What if next week it is mocking a politician or priest and the week after it is questioning the State, or, God forbid, vaccines?
You want a kangaroo court that acts quickly and kills quickly, too, and you advocate torture.
Then you ask your beloved all-good-things-descend-from-his-golden-brow favorite to embrace savagery, too.
You want crimes punished for vaccine and propaganda crimes, by the way, but you excuse the golden one's COVID crimes because he was misled (although it was his job not to be misled) but would you excuse the people you want a 2 week "trial" and torture and execution for to have been misled? Or is it wild frenzy "justice" for them, but excuses for the rich, powerful and for those favored by you.
Breathe, Paul. You are a smart and, I think, a decent guy who has allowed your limbic system to take over your cortex.
Not a good look for a commentator and advisor.
Meanwhile, you could focus on getting the US out of the UN, from whence immigration policies and judicial modifications legalizing pedophilia (Judicial review of March, 2023 by the UN) come, so that we can regain control of every aspect of our societies. A good way to do that is to support the passage by a supermajority (allowing override of the inevitable veto) of the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/S: 3429) now before the US Congress.
That is, after all, why the 10 Million Patriot Challenge, https://PreventGenocide2030.org, was created.
Scriptural precepts indicate death for capital crimes since the only penalty to prevent serious crimes is death. Man, especially leftist loons have no clue about such things especially when the morons allow ingrates to live when they need to be eliminated.