Vance will be changed;

again, we must fire the campaign advisors today, they have failed and hurting Trump, destabilize Obama’s speech at RNA, destabilize Harris’s speech, suck all the oxygen and media, press focus on her and actually swap out Vance…these 4…will reset the Trump race and put him back in lead…

announcing the VP change will turn everything upside down in a minute, and terrify democrats and turn their DNC upside down and suck air from Obama’s attention and media will have to focus on this announcement, ALL eyes will be on Trump then and his new VP and the chaos

3)then swap Vance out with a FEMALE at the least, 10 minutes into Kamala Harris’s Thursday August 22nd acceptance speech, NOT LATER (but early in her speech to rattle her, to upend the entire speech, the media will be scrambling to cover this VP breaking news and it will suck all the air and attention from Harris and the entire immediate Friday Saturday Sunday (that follows the DNC and Harris and Obama will be set by FOX and CNN to shower Harris with praise etc. so take that away from them) will NOT be on Harris ONLY but will be on Trump’s new VP, the race would be RESET…, this will be enough time to affect early voting…and does not matter replacement’s ethnicity but ideally a strong female minority…we have to step into the game and breach and play it like democrats…to WIN…e.g. Mayor Deb Rogers if decision to go with a white woman, Tulsi Gabbard if a female minority, she is Indian, Hindu, Christian, veteran, exceptional, forget her democrat past, so was Reagan, so was even Trump, even Kari Lake but we will lose her in Arizona if we tapped her…look, we have a deep bench, but this must be done. to stem the bleeding. and reset.

4)Trump must focus and make no personal attacks, get disciplined, he currently is NOT on the rally stump, it is wasting time there, he must remind all of the assassination attempt on him, and he must be disciplined and pound on the positions and policy failures of Harris (and ‘Tampon Tim’ Walz in Minnesota what he did burning down Minnesota and allowing terror animals steal across Minnesota) with the deaths she Harris caused in California as AG etc. (bring families of men wrongfully jailed and abused by Harris, bring families hurt by the bail and release of criminals by Harris in California, in other words, Willie Horton her) and then as VPOTUS where the illegals she allowed in have raped and killed American women and young girls, list out the names of each raped and killed American and make her answer to them (bring the families of the raped and killed girls to talk), be focused on her elevated inflation, soaring cost of living, economic hardships under Harris and Biden, focus on crime on the streets, Harris was told that the withdrawal from Afghanistan in the planned way would kill servicemen and Harris still approved it with Biden, killing 13 of our very best servicemen and women, make her answer to that, make her answer on the wars caused by Harris and Biden e.g. Hamas-Israel, Russia-Ukraine, flexing by China-Taiwan, Iran-Israel et al.

Go full Willie Horton on Harris, tie Harris to the rapist and killer illegals she let into USA unvetted as Willie Horton (criminal) was tied to Dukakis…make the illegal rapists and killers Harris’s Willie Horton…become Lee Atwater, understand you do what needs to be done to win!

POTUS Trump must focus on economy and crime due to border breach…and how come illegals getting visa cash cards with 20 to 30,000 $ on it…

This plan as outlined above:

1)sucks the air out of Obama’s speech on August 22nd (or when it is planned, again announce in Obama’s speech the VP will be changed for Trump) for Biden’s DNC speech will be of no consequence and similarly Clintons (both), but Obama’s speech is the one that will be tailored to elect her with the ‘hope and change’ language and ‘vibes’ etc. Obama’s speech can do lots of damage on Trump…again, Obama’s speech is more important than Harris’s, she will never be able to articulate why you should elect her more than Obama, that is why he will be keynote…be warned! he is an excellent speaker on the big stage…he will re-invoke ‘hope and change’ as he did in 2008….focus on sucking all oxygen out of Obama’s speech…take out the legs! Obama is running to get his 4th term…understand he too faces legal inquiry…if Trump is elected! They all know.

2)sucks the air and media out of Harris’s speech and the weekend, very very critical! Will take the coverage from her/them!

3)At no time will Trump have 100 million viewers for FREE to table his new VP pick…democrats swapped out POTUS and VPOTUS slots so Republicans can do same. No problem, just massive stones and leadership needed.

This will RESET the race!

This is just my opinion if it may help…but I am nobody so please calm down and get off the floor and stop pulling hair out of you head or getting the vapors. Relax…what suggestions do you have?

Trump is the only option we have and the best chance for USA now, at least for 4 years to fix the madness, I stand fully behind him! I stand behind what the ticket is but the people running Trump’s campaign must be fired TODAY!

MAGA!

